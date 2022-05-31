ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 ways to make your engineering team more productive

By Ammar Bandukwala
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re facing budget constraints, having problems sourcing and retaining talent or simply wanting to boost product iteration, focusing on increasing your engineering efficiencies will yield strong results for a long time to come. Here are four ways to start optimizing your engineering resources:. Analyze your development workflow....

TechCrunch

LaunchNotes looks to transform how software product teams communicate changes to customers

The company had a couple of big announcements today around funding and a new platform approach. The internal teams needed to understand what was coming, and if the changes were substantial or not, whether that’s marketing, sales, support or any other department that was working with customers. The customers needed to know what has changed and how it affected them. This has typically been done via release notes, but the founders saw these as static and inadequate to communicate fully to the various stakeholders what they needed to know about the latest release.
SOFTWARE
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Powered a Basic Computer With Just Algae For Over 6 Months

In a ghastly vision of a future cut off from sunlight, the machine overlords in the Matrix movie series turned to sleeping human bodies as sources of electricity. If they'd had sunlight, algae would undoubtedly have been the better choice. Engineers from the University of Cambridge in the UK have run a microprocessor for more than six months using nothing more than the current generated by a common species of cyanobacteria. The method is intended to provide power for vast swarms of electronic devices. "The growing Internet of Things needs an increasing amount of power, and we think this will have to come...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Pipelines#Ci#Athenian
yankodesign.com

Ori Seri bio textile material is almost ready for a sustainable economy

The Ori Seri is tangible proof that innovation can help Mother Earth. Of course, sustainable fashion must be the goal of many brands and companies, but we acknowledge it’s not an easy feat. Ori Seri is made from algae and silk protein. It’s a biodegradable textile that combines different...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Researchers working to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are using state-of-the-art methods to shed light on chemical separations needed to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies. Bastnäsite deposits in the United States are rich in rare-earth metals but must be mined and separated from unwanted minerals through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Why more funding equates more peace of mind for TRIPP and its users

Instead, Reeves’ company is envisioning a metaverse experience that can “deepen connection to self, facilitate mental well-being and enable personal and collective transformation.”. TRIPP’s vision for a mindful metaverse is already a (virtual) reality: Its wellness-centered experience can be accessed through multiple platforms and devices. This includes AR...
HEALTH
TechCrunch

Plastic upcycling startup Novoloop raises $10M Series A extension to accelerate commercialization

Other investors in the extension include Valo Ventures, SOSV, Far Eastern Group’s corporate venture arm Drive Catalyst, Alante Capital and S Cap. “This round brings together mission-driven financial investors and industry strategics who believe in our vision of a circular economy for plastics,” said CEO of Novoloop Miranda Wang. Novoloop’s mission is to create a circular economy by transforming low-value plastic waste into high-quality chemicals and materials, Wang added.
ENVIRONMENT
The Next Web

This is what may happen when we merge the human brain and computers

Why are we on the verge of creating a technology that will combine the computer with the human nervous system into a single complex? How will a person change after connecting with an electronic machine? Can a computer system handle the flood of data from billions of living neurons? I will try to answer these questions in this article.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

What connects the stock market contraction to startup valuations?

They use this central data point to suggest how startups should navigate the downturn, with the primary objective of climbing back to their previous valuation. But are valuations really down? For all startups? If so, why, and what can we expect in the short and mid-term?. What connects stock market...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Rock the Kasbosch? Bosch has a new, $295M VC fund

The new, $295 million (€250 million) investment vehicle ups the stakes from Bosch VC‘s prior fund by about $53 million, yet the German firm’s global focus on deep tech remains much the same. For Bosch VC, that nebulous category includes everything from autonomous vehicles to internet-of-things platforms.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

How to improve retention, growth marketing’s golden metric

Whether you’re a construction company, software startup or Fortune 500 company, retention is a key metric across customers, employees and partners. Growth marketing isn’t the silver bullet to solving retention, but there are definitely some tactics that can be implemented to help improve it. Let’s dive in.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Experimental demonstration of highly reliable dynamic memristor for artificial neuron and neuromorphic computing

Neuromorphic computing, a computing paradigm inspired by the human brain, enables energy-efficient and fast artificial neural networks. To process information, neuromorphic computing directly mimics the operation of biological neurons in a human brain. To effectively imitate biological neurons with electrical devices, memristor-based artificial neurons attract attention because of their simple structure, energy efficiency, and excellent scalability. However, memristor's non-reliability issues have been one of the main obstacles for the development of memristor-based artificial neurons and neuromorphic computings. Here, we show a memristor 1R cross-bar array without transistor devices for individual memristor access with low variation, 100% yield, large dynamic range, and fast speed for artificial neuron and neuromorphic computing. Based on the developed memristor, we experimentally demonstrate a memristor-based neuron with leaky-integrate and fire property with excellent reliability. Furthermore, we develop a neuro-memristive computing system based on the short-term memory effect of the developed memristor for efficient processing of sequential data. Our neuro-memristive computing system successfully trains and generates bio-medical sequential data (antimicrobial peptides) while using a small number of training parameters. Our results open up the possibility of memristor-based artificial neurons and neuromorphic computing systems, which are essential for energy-efficient edge computing devices.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Slack now supports pronunciation guides in profiles

Slack now supports pronunciation guides for profiles, allowing users to add name pronunciations in the form of phonetic spellings or audio recordings. They’ll begin appearing today for some users under the Display Name and Pronounce sections across Slack clients, with a full rollout to start in the coming weeks.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Machine learning aided construction of the quorum sensing communication network for human gut microbiota

Quorum sensing (QS) is a cell-cell communication mechanism that connects members in various microbial systems. Conventionally, a small number of QS entries are collected for specific microbes, which is far from being able to fully depict communication-based complex microbial interactions in human gut microbiota. In this study, we propose a systematic workflow including three modules and the use of machine learning-based classifiers to collect, expand, and mine the QS-related entries. Furthermore, we develop the Quorum Sensing of Human Gut Microbes (QSHGM) database (http://www.qshgm.lbci.net/) including 28,567 redundancy removal entries, to bridge the gap between QS repositories and human gut microbiota. With the help of QSHGM, various communication-based microbial interactions can be searched and a QS communication network (QSCN) is further constructed and analysed for 818 human gut microbes. This work contributes to the establishment of the QSCN which may form one of the key knowledge maps of the human gut microbiota, supporting future applications such as new manipulations to synthetic microbiota and potential therapies to gut diseases.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

8 IT spending trends for the post-pandemic enterprise in 2022

IT managers suddenly found themselves supporting legions of work-from-home employees; planned system expansions and upgrades had to be put on hold; organizations needed new technologies to accommodate changing workforce requirements. Now with people returning to offices, IT priorities are shifting rapidly, especially given the looming recession, high inflation, and stressed...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Direct correlation between void formation and lithium dendrite growth in solid-state electrolytes with interlayers

Solid-state Li-ion batteries with lithium anodes offer higher energy densities and are safer than conventional liquid electrolyte-based Li-ion batteries. However, the growth of lithium dendrites across the solid-state electrolyte layer leads to the premature shorting of cells and limits their practical viability. Here, using solid-state Li half-cells with metallic interlayers between a garnet-based lithium-ion conductor and lithium, we show that interfacial void growth precedes dendrite nucleation and growth. Specifically, void growth was observed at a current density of around two-thirds of the critical current density for dendrite growth. Computational calculations reveal that interlayer materials with higher critical current densities for dendrite growth also have the largest thermodynamic and kinetic barriers for lithium vacancy accumulation at their interfaces with lithium. Our results suggest that interfacial modification with suitable metallic interlayers decreases the tendency for void growth and improves dendrite growth tolerance in solid-state electrolytes, even in the absence of high stack pressures.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer new materials for computing and electronics

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Korea's Sungkyunkwan University are using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer promising materials for computing and electronics in a beyond-Moore era. Historically, computers have become faster and more powerful by Moore's Law, an observation that technology advances as transistor sizes shrink. Today's nanometer-scale transistors are...
ENGINEERING

