Gator in the Gulf: Alligator spotted off Fort Myers Beach
WINKNEWS.com
2 days ago
A gator in the Gulf caused a commotion on Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday. Wildlife experts said it’s probably just a guy on the prowl looking for a mate. People saw the gator in the water near the Best Western. Some on the beach...
Communities across Southwest Florida are working to ensure they are ready for the heavy rain expected this weekend. Emergency crews in Collier County say even though they aren’t in hurricane mode, they’ll be ready for the rain by prepping drainage systems and beaches. “We’re not in the real...
738 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral; 239-347-7033 or www.texastonys.com. 4519 Tamiami Trail E., Naples; 239-732-8392 or www.texastonys.com. Most Southwest Floridians may know Tony Phelan for his Pinchers restaurants. The food there is inspired by the Sunshine State. But Mr. Phelan is a Texas boy at heart, so it was natural that he would fuse the barbecue of his Texas roots with orange wood from Florida. His ribs, brisket, chicken, pork and other meats have a mellow kiss of citrus that complements the rubs.
The fifth location of Royal Scoop Homemade Ice Cream shop opened Saturday in Vanderbilt Commons, the retail strip on Vanderbilt Beach Road just west of Collier Boulevard. Naples residents EJ and Kim Embrey are the individual owners of the new ice cream shop. The new Royal Scoop, 7273 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 25, is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily. The original Royal Scoop started scooping in Bonita Springs more than 40 years ago. In addition to its Bonita spot on Vanderbilt Drive, Royal Scoop has locations at The Pavilion in North Naples, at Berkshire Commons in East Naples, and on Fort Myers Beach. The local brand of ice cream is also served in other area stores, restaurants, country clubs and more.
Zeppe’s Tavern performed its own opening act this week. Originally anticipated to take the stage last December, Zeppe’s restaurant and bar wowed the crowd with its rockin’ debut Wednesday in North Naples. Zeppe’s introduced its first location outside of Ohio to replace Naples Brewhouse, which closed last...
It’s just after noon on an unseasonably warm Friday in early spring. Naples has had a string of cold days and now this hot one, but no one standing in line in front of Mike’s Bait House in East Naples seems to mind. The line extends from the street, where cars are parked nose-to-bumper. It snakes through the parking lot and winds beside a black extended-cab Chevy. In the back of the truck, two young men from Dilly’s Fish Co.—owned by Tim “Dilly” Dillingham—lean over Grizzly coolers.
A man came across a bear in the Pelican Marsh neighborhood in Naples on Sunday. Above is the cub that was caught on camera in Pelican Marsh. At first, the bear showed curiosity about Jim Roberts and his neighbors. “The bear seemed very docile at first. And then as more...
What a wonderful time I had visiting Sarasota, Florida with my family over the weekend. It was so much to do in such a short period of time but I truly enjoyed myself! It was also a great pleasure having my son finally go on vacation with us! He is such an introvert and he focuses on his career path and often declines travel trips with us but this time, he surprised us and said he would go, I was so happy!
May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video when she spotted an alligator beating the Memorial Day heat by taking a swim in her backyard pool. Stacy Guennoun of Windermere said she spotted the gator taking a swim in her backyard pool about 8 a.m. Monday. Guennoun contacted police...
The price of living in paradise is growing, and soon, some families may be forced out of Southwest Florida. Marissa Stafford is a Southwest Florida native, born and raised. She says recently, she’s had to work multiple jobs to support her family. They rented the same house for years, where they were happy.
MIAMI — Hurricane season has begun and it looks like we're off to another quick start. The National Hurricane Center tagged the disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Wave Invest 91-L. It now has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm...
Southwest Florida’s largest city is under pressure to build a bigger swimming pool. On Wednesday, dozens of coaches, parents, and even kids pushed the Cape Coral City Council to bring a swimming facility to the area. Currently, the Cape Coral High School pool is shared by multiple schools and...
A dead rodent tangled under the kitchen stove, a dead fly inside a bottle of liqueur and live flies on open bags of breading mix and sugar were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of ...
On June 1 Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis shared on Twitter that Israel’s national airline – El Al – will be moving their U.S. base from New York, NY to Florida. It’s billed as a big win for Florida in terms of the business, the jobs and the tourism that this move could bring to the sunshine state.
A Miami real investment firm has bought a Port Charlotte shopping center for $18.9 million. The 139,478-square-foot Murdock Carrousel shopping center is on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle and Murdock Town Center. This is a section of Port Charlotte crowded with retailers and eateries including a Walmart Supercenter, Target, Metro Diner and Chick-fil-A all within about a mile of one another.
While May has historically been the month of the year with the most restaurant closings annually, May 2022 was notable for its abundance of post-season openings in the Naples area. Although a few local restaurants such as The Counter Custom Burgers and Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill closed last month...
If the private-equity companies and investors played their cards right, there should be cleaner cars driving around Lee County soon. New car washes are under construction in just about every corridor of the county. A ModWash Express Car Wash is in the works for State Road 82 and Forum Boulevard....
Comments / 5