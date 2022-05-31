Driver dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

A St. Louis man and boy were injured Friday evening, June 3, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. M west of Hwy. 61-67 in Barnhart, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 p.m., Charles M. Ortmann, 67, of St. Louis was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous east on the highway, crossed the center line and traveled into the westbound lanes, where the front of the SUV struck the front of a westbound 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Dale C. Courtois, 34, of Imperial. The Rendezvous then continued east in the westbound lanes, and struck the front of a 2019 Ford Mustang driven by Charles S. Pratt, 57, of Festus, the report said.

BARNHART, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO