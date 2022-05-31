Driver dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

A 43-year-old rural Odin man has died in a two-vehicle head-on crash on the Selmaville Road southwest of Salem late Saturday night. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as Eric See. He was pronounced dead on the scene. State Police preliminary investigation indicates a car driven by 18-year-old...
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 34-year-old woman from Edwardsville has died after a crash involving an ATV and Moped Friday night. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday night, an ATV was traveling westbound on Collinsville Road, west of Arlington Street in St. Clair County, while towing a disabled Moped without working taillights, according to an Illinois State Police crash report.
A St. Louis man and boy were injured Friday evening, June 3, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. M west of Hwy. 61-67 in Barnhart, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 p.m., Charles M. Ortmann, 67, of St. Louis was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous east on the highway, crossed the center line and traveled into the westbound lanes, where the front of the SUV struck the front of a westbound 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Dale C. Courtois, 34, of Imperial. The Rendezvous then continued east in the westbound lanes, and struck the front of a 2019 Ford Mustang driven by Charles S. Pratt, 57, of Festus, the report said.
According to the Illinois State Police, at 11:38 p.m. Friday Brian K. Smith, 42, of Collinsville, was towing a black disabled moped without working taillights westbound on Collinsville Road just west of Arlington Avenue.
A Labadie woman suffered serious injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning along Highway 100 in Gray Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, Carol J. Lambrechts, 67, of Chesterfield, was driving a...
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Detectives investigating a homicide in rural New Athens want to find a light blue Chevrolet Equinox that has a yellow light or a small light bar on the roof. Officials released information about the vehicle Saturday after a man was killed and two men were...
A White Hall man was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after his bike crashed into a car on West Morton Avenue. Jacksonville Police were called to a Car versus Motorcycle crash in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue at 10:30PM Friday. Upon arrival and after an investigation, police determined...
EDWARDSVILLE - Multiple fire departments were called to an intense blaze on Fourth and Bryant in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Smoke billowed in the sky for a long distance away from the fire. Multiple departments joined Edwardsville to battle the fire, from Glen Carbon, Collinsville, Maryville, Troy, Bethalto,...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A missing 12-year-old girl with special needs was found safe Sunday. Authorities were searching for Kalia. They say she was last seen at her home in the 9500 block of Everman around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, purple pants and glasses.
(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Missouri woman. 22-year-old Daphne Makayla Andrews of Carthage was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the 24 mile marker of Interstate 29. Around 1:22 a.m. Saturday, a Fremont County Deputy observed a 2009 Nissan Maxima traveling at 98 miles per hour northbound on I-29. When the deputy approached, he observed marijuana in plain view of the passenger.
Missouri firefighters responded to a broken-down carnival ride on Friday night and rescued seven people who were trapped inside cars up to 40 feet in the air, authorities said. The rescue operation began around 10 p.m. in the downtown district of Kirkwood after the riders became stranded on the carnival...
NEW ATHENS, Ill. — A man was killed and two others were injured when police said they interrupted a burglary in New Athens, Illinois, Thursday morning. A press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. at a home on Golden Rule Mine Road in rural New Athens.
A St. Louis man was killed in an accident early Thursday morning in Montgomery County. Illinois State Police report the man, a 24 year old from St. Louis, was eastbound on Rt. 185 in a Ford Mustang, just west of Mulberry Grove Road, around 2:20 AM. A semi truck, driven by 65 year old Larry W. Temple, of Indianapolis, was heading west at the same location. For unknown reasons, the Ford Mustang crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the semi. The driver of the Mustang, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
A Patoka man was killed in a UTV accident Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police report 35 year old Ryan A. Tune, of Patoka, was traveling southbound on 600th Street at 400th Avenue in Fayette County in a Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Tuesday around 6:30 AM. Police report Tune struck a deer in the roadway, causing the UTV to leave the roadway.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday against 37-year-old Donald R. Felton for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine (“Ice”). Sentencing for Felton has been scheduled for October 5 at the federal courthouse in Springfield. Over two days of testimony, the government presented […]
