Rents around New Jersey are skyrocketing, up an average of 32.86% year over year, according to a May 2022 survey by Rent.com. Some areas have seen even higher price hikes. In Jersey City, for example, one-bedroom rent prices went up 49.6% over last year, the report said. Two bedroom units went up 41.2%, it said.

HOUSE RENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO