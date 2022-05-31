Broad River road expansion

The Mayor of the Town of Irmo called a special meeting on Tuesday, May 31 to discuss the Broad River Road widening project that has been on and off for the last few years originally stemming from Richland County’s Penny Program. The project widens Broad River Rd. from two lanes to five lanes from Royal Tower Rd. to the intersection of Dutch Fork Rd and Broad River near the Chic-fil-A. The SC Department of Transportation was contacted by State Representative Nathan Ballentine back in March to look at the project and possibly manage the operation effectively taking it out of the Richland County’s hands. According to Ballentine, he has met with SCDOT a few times over the past few years trying to find a quicker resolution. In a letter from SCDOT to Rep. Ballentine, Christy Hall, Secretary of Transportation, stated that ‘SCDOT is agreeable to take over the management, design and construction of the Broad River Rd. project if requested by Richland County.’ Ballentine stated that he didn’t care who completed the project just as long as it gets accomplished.
The City of Columbia Water is continuing its efforts to address the taste and odor issue affecting customers served by its Canal Water Treatment Plant. There have been ongoing concerns from residents that their water has an ‘earthy taste,’ causing many to question the quality and safety of the water. Officials assured the public earlier this week that the water was safe and met the SCDHEC standards.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Boil orders were issued Wednesday morning by two utilities in South Carolina for different reasons. The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises customers in the Mount Vintage subdivision to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.
WARE SHOALS, S.C. — The Upstate park where two people drowned in just two days has been temporarily closed, according to the police chief. Ware Shoals Police Chief Brian Lewis said Irwin Pitts Memorial Park will be closed until further notice. Lewis said the county council will meet Thursday to discuss the safety of the park.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at private land on Senate Street will be […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One right lane and the shoulder of westbound Interstate 20 will be closed overnight Thursday and Friday for delivery of concrete girders for the bridge over the Savannah River. The closure will be in place from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to the Augusta Canal...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County is breaking ground on renovations for the Chestnut Street pedestrian bridge. South Carolina State University's pedestrian bridge s known for its foot traffic, and changes are being made to make it feel safer for walkers. “We look forward to this. We look forward...
West Columbia, SC 05/31/2022 - The City of West Columbia Riverside Water Treatment Facility is aware of concerns about a taste and odor in the drinking water, according to the City of West Columbia. According to Communications and Technology Director Anna Huffman, the water supply has been thoroughly tested and meets all SCDHEC standards. The water distributed by the Riverside Water Treatment Facility is safe to drink. The issue is one of aesthetics, and not a water quality concern.
On Wednesday, May 26, Carolinas AGC proudly partnered with AGC of America and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for a press conference in Columbia, South Carolina to release the South Carolina results of AGC of America’s 2022 Work Zone Safety Awareness Survey consisting of results from CAGC Members.
Summer is in full swing and we’re craving a road trip to South Carolina’s historic Old 96 District. This region covers Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick counties, which are full of unexpected wonders ripe for exploring. Gaining attention for its small-town charm, abundant outdoor scene, and rich offering of family-friendly farms and historic sites, it’s a great way to get everything a Summer weekend getaway deserves. This Summer Travel Guide showcases some of the region’s favorite highlights, and we’ve picked some of our favorites to share here:
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has identified a man who drowned over the Memorial Day weekend. According to a deputy coroner for the office, 22-year-old Daniel Hodge of Manning died on May 28 at a community park pool on Browning Road near Elloree. While many details...
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the City of Columbia water department say they have received several complaints about an earthy taste in the drinking water in downtown. Officials say it is the result of elevated algae levels in the water and is harmless. A spokesman for the city says...
COLUMBIA — The Midlands just got a little less crazy. Crazy Cazboy's, the overstock retailer that encouraged shoppers to come bargain-hunt in its bins and generated long lines when it opened in 2020, closed its Columbia location on June 1. In a statement on Facebook, the company said that...
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A truck crashed into a fallen tree in Aiken County, causing a road to be blocked for nearly five hours. The accident happened around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, on Augusta Road at Hillman Street. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries, however...
WARE SHOALS, S.C. — A second body was recovered from an Upstate river this week. The most recent body was found at about 6:30 p.m. in the Saluda River about 20 feet off the bank and five feet underwater, according to Brian Lewis, with Ware Shoals Police Department. According...
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved a request from Newberry Electric Cooperative for $92,000 (from ARPA funds) for a 50/50 matching grant to expand broadband, with contingencies. “We wanted to come and present an opportunity that came our way. We have an initiative to get broadband fiber, high-speed...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Summer in the Midlands can mean temperatures that reach triple digits, which can potentially be dangerous, especially in a hot car. Experts warn against leaving your pet or your child in a hot car because the consequences can be deadly no matter how long they are in the vehicle.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Casey Whitehead says the dirt roads behind her home in Holly Hill are a common place people dump unwanted dogs. That’s part of the reason she founded R.A.V.E. which stands for Rural Animal Volunteer Effort. She has been working on getting approved as a...
Comments / 0