Broad River road expansion

The Mayor of the Town of Irmo called a special meeting on Tuesday, May 31 to discuss the Broad River Road widening project that has been on and off for the last few years originally stemming from Richland County’s Penny Program. The project widens Broad River Rd. from two lanes to five lanes from Royal Tower Rd. to the intersection of Dutch Fork Rd and Broad River near the Chic-fil-A. The SC Department of Transportation was contacted by State Representative Nathan Ballentine back in March to look at the project and possibly manage the operation effectively taking it out of the Richland County’s hands. According to Ballentine, he has met with SCDOT a few times over the past few years trying to find a quicker resolution. In a letter from SCDOT to Rep. Ballentine, Christy Hall, Secretary of Transportation, stated that ‘SCDOT is agreeable to take over the management, design and construction of the Broad River Rd. project if requested by Richland County.’ Ballentine stated that he didn’t care who completed the project just as long as it gets accomplished.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO