Athlete of the week: Kade Biellier

Barb Blevins has been with the city since February 5, 1996. She was the Lead Accounting Clerk until 2017 when she became the Assistant Finance Director. She has been with the city through software conversions, bank changes, staffing turnovers, a new Finance Director, office space remodels, and many more changes through the years. Nevertheless, she always shows up with a smile on her face and a helpful and kindhearted spirit. Some of her job duties include administrating all of the grants for the city and keeping track of all inventory and fixed assets. Most importantly, Barb keeps her eagle eye on the bank accounts and general ledger, ensuring everything balances to the penny. She is meticulous, intelligent, friendly, and humble. We will miss her greatly but are excited about her next chapter. In her retirement, she plans to go camping with her husband, Al, and spend time with her children and grandchildren.

