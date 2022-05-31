ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard, MO

Athlete of the week: Kade Biellier

By Dan Lindblad
Ozarks First.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s athlete of the week (5/30) is Kade Biellier from Willard High School. Biellier is a senior right fielder and pitcher on the Tigers boys’ baseball team. And...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
nixa.com

Congrats on retirement, Barb!

Barb Blevins has been with the city since February 5, 1996. She was the Lead Accounting Clerk until 2017 when she became the Assistant Finance Director. She has been with the city through software conversions, bank changes, staffing turnovers, a new Finance Director, office space remodels, and many more changes through the years. Nevertheless, she always shows up with a smile on her face and a helpful and kindhearted spirit. Some of her job duties include administrating all of the grants for the city and keeping track of all inventory and fixed assets. Most importantly, Barb keeps her eagle eye on the bank accounts and general ledger, ensuring everything balances to the penny. She is meticulous, intelligent, friendly, and humble. We will miss her greatly but are excited about her next chapter. In her retirement, she plans to go camping with her husband, Al, and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
NIXA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
SEDALIA, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast

Back to work weather will come with a stormier pattern. Large police presence at Kum and Go on West Bypass. Why sports betting never made it to Gov. Parson’s …. Marshfield man killed in UTV crash in Douglas County …. Bolivar man killed in single-vehicle crash on Memorial …
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, MO
Willard, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Willard, MO
ksgf.com

Severe Weather Possible, Mainly Later Tonight

(KTTS News) — There’s a chance for some severe weather later today and tonight mainly north of I-44. Heavy rain, golf ball size hail and strong winds will be the main threats. There’s a Flood Watch in effect from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for counties northwest of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

MSHP identifies swimmer who drowned in Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search is over for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Springfield Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said John Hance, 35, was swimming near the Low Head Dam around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated after Hance jumped into the water he began to struggle and went underwater. The Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksalive.com

Legacy auctioneer inducted into hall of fame

MARSHFIELD - To most, Colonel Hoover Case’s call comes from his mouth, but to him, it’s also from his heart. He wanted to sell from the time he was a teenager, but his eligibility for the legacy handle – Colonel – for those who “cry” auctions goes back much further: His is a chapter of his family’s book in the business that covers more than 90 years and three generations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willard High School#Tigers
FOX 2

Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Antipasto Pasta Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this summer pasta salad. In a small bowl whisk together Italian dressing, Dijon mustard and sweetener. In a large bowl toss together all other ingredients. Add dressing and toss to combine. Refrigerate for thirty minutes. Recipe serves 6-10 To report a correction or typo, please...
KYTV

Family dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Mo.

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County investigators say a family dispute over a trailer led to a deadly shooting in Mansfield. Nick Owens faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the death of his nephew Zachery Owens. Deputies responded to the property on State Highway B on June...
MANSFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Mild and drier weather the rest of the week, stormy weather returns this weekend. Silver Dollar City auctions Celebration City items. Springfield City Council member speaks out on Missouri …. Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses school safety, state …. “I’m going to let you live because I liked your dog” …...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
emountainwave.com

Benefit Concert to take place

Expenses, June 3, 2022, Heath Sanders will be performing at the Charles Daniel Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are minimum donation $20 and are available at the DOOR or Bank OZK in Marshall, Clinton, and Mountain Home.
MARSHALL, AR
KTTS

Shooting At Party Near Ozark

(KTTS News) — A man died Sunday night after a shooting at a holiday party in Christian County. Deputies responded to the 1200-block of Prairie Ridge Road south of Ozark. KY3 says authorities have not released any further information.
OZARK, MO
ozarksfn.com

Grow Smart, LLC

Locations: Viola, Mountain View and Pineville, Ark., Missouri locations: Hartville and Willow Springs. History: The Grow Smart location in Viola, Ark., began about five years. The Pineville location was the first in Arkansas, followed by Viola and Mountain View. Products and Services: Viola manager Joe Stender said the Pineville location...
VIOLA, AR
ksgf.com

Motorcycle Rally Visits Springfield This Month

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rally is expected to bring 5,500 people to Springfield later this month. The BMW Motorcycle Owners of America National Rally is expected to bring about $1.4 million dollars to the local economy. The group will visit Springfield from June 16-18. It will raise money...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Police Identify Body Found In Pond

(KTTS News) — Police have identified the man whose body was found behind a Springfield apartment complex on Monday. KY3 says 22-year-old Brandon Sharp was found in a pond next to the Golden Pond Apartments near Republic and Golden. Foul play has been ruled out. An autopsy is scheduled...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman missing in Lawrence Co. Missouri nearly a month

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office release information regarding a missing adult female: Tara Renee Houser-O’Brien, 39. “Have you seen Tara? Tara is a 39 year old female, last seen May 7th in the Aurora area. Tara is 5’2, 100 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Tara is please contact our office 417-466-2131. Tara has been entered as a missing person.” — LCSO.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy