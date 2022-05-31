ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

In two photos, see how Bucha is erasing the scars of Russia's invasion

NPR
 2 days ago

BUCHA, Ukraine — First there was the battle for Bucha. Now there's the battle to rebuild Bucha. The photo at the top of this page shows the utter devastation on one of the main roads, Vokzal'na Street, in early April, just days after the Russian forces retreated from their bloody incursion...

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Nearly 100-days since Russia invaded, Biden pledges new advanced weapons to Ukraine

The United States has announced another round of military aid for Ukraine - $700 million in weaponry, including an advanced long-range missile system. Well, this brings the total amount of military support for Ukraine so far to close to $5 billion. President Biden announced the move in a New York Times op-ed where he also clarified America's goals in the war.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atb
Person
Greg Myre
The Week

This is life in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover

It's been a chaotic nine months since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan — the economy is in a free fall; methamphetamine production has exploded; the United Nations estimates that half of the country's population is suffering from acute hunger; the rights of women are being eroded; and there's been an increase in violent attacks by the Islamic State. Here's everything you need to know:
WORLD
Smithonian

At a Former Concentration Camp, Holocaust Survivors Draw Parallels Between Nazi and Russian Rhetoric

“From prejudice to hatred to violence to murder, the paths are very short,” said Karl Freller, director of the Bavarian Memorial Foundation, to an audience of more than 500 at the Holocaust memorial site where the Nazi concentration camp Flossenbürg once stood. The crowd, including six survivors of the camp, had gathered in the German state of Bavaria on April 24, the 77th anniversary of the camp’s liberation. During a moment of silence honoring the roughly 30,000 people who died at Flossenbürg, attendees also remembered two Holocaust survivors killed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Boris Romantschenko and Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Npr
The Intercept

Israel Used U.S. Weapons to Destroy U.S. Assets and Aid Projects in Gaza

Last May, in an assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, Israel deployed hundreds of bombs, missiles, and shells, killing over 240 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,900 others. More than half of the dead were civilians, according to the Israeli think tank Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, despite Israeli claims that it only targets combatants from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.
MIDDLE EAST
buzzfeednews.com

The Taliban Have Started Searching People's Homes In Afghanistan

KABUL — Akrami, a 36-year-old resident of Kabul, heard early in March that the Taliban might show up at his door soon. They had been conducting search operations in the eastern part of Kabul, and he suspected he might be a target because of the 15 years he spent working at a Western-backed government agency. He remembered expecting them to arrive at his home in a day or two. Instead, they showed up at his doorstep an hour later. When he opened the door, he saw a dozen Taliban members headed his way.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Senior Israeli lawmaker warns of "religious war" over Jerusalem moves

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - A senior Israeli lawmaker said on Monday the country risked "religious war" after a court ruled in favour of Jews who had tried to pray at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and as nationalists planned a march near the flashpoint site. Palestinian factions have denounced Israeli...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
AOL Corp

Syria says any Turkish incursion amounts to 'war crimes'

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it would consider any Turkish military incursions into its territory as "war crimes and crimes against humanity." Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Ankara would soon create safe zones 30 km (20 miles) beyond its southern borders to combat...
MIDDLE EAST
Nature.com

Not all refugees are equal at the Ukrainian border

Korrine Sky, a British Zimbabwean student who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion, writes about the racism and discrimination against people of colour fleeing Ukraine. My husband and I attempted to leave Dnipro the same day, but owing to long queues and cash shortages at ATMs we were unable to leave. I spent that entire day collecting resources, creating a census and telegram chats to see how I could assist my African friends to leave. Having lived in Ukraine and having held a Zimbabwean passport for 25 years, I was aware that the plight of the African students was going to be dire. For this, I blame not only the apathetic attitudes of many African embassies but also the racist system in which they operate, which is not empathetic to Black refugees.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Toddler reunited with parents in U.S. after being left behind in Afghanistan in August

A two-year-old Afghan boy has been reunited with his parents in the U.S. after being stuck in Afghanistan for nine months, his father told NBC News. The parents of Hanzala Hadi had to leave their son behind during the chaos at Kabul airport in August as U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban seized control of the country, NBC news previously reported. But the boy was then barred from flying out to join them because he did not have an Afghan passport, a requirement set by Qatar which oversees flights for all U.S.-bound Afghan refugees.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reuters

Iraq makes it illegal to attempt normalising ties with Israel

BAGHDAD, May 26 (Reuters) - Iraq's parliament approved a law on Thursday that will ban normalizing relations with Israel, at a time when several Arab countries have established formal ties. The Iraqi parliament has been unable to convene on any other issue including electing a new president and forming its...
MIDDLE EAST
NPR

Along with the U.S., Europe is hit with extraordinarily high inflation numbers

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank in Berlin, Germany, about high inflation across the Eurozone. Soaring consumer prices aren't just a problem in the U.S. As President Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about the highest inflation rates in decades, the European Union's statistics agency yesterday released its own record numbers. Prices last month climbed 8.1% compared to May of last year in countries that use the euro. Holger Schmieding joins us now from Berlin to talk about what the Eurozone is facing. He's the chief economist at Berenberg Bank. Good morning.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy