In two photos, see how Bucha is erasing the scars of Russia's invasion

Korrine Sky, a British Zimbabwean student who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion, writes about the racism and discrimination against people of colour fleeing Ukraine. My husband and I attempted to leave Dnipro the same day, but owing to long queues and cash shortages at ATMs we were unable to leave. I spent that entire day collecting resources, creating a census and telegram chats to see how I could assist my African friends to leave. Having lived in Ukraine and having held a Zimbabwean passport for 25 years, I was aware that the plight of the African students was going to be dire. For this, I blame not only the apathetic attitudes of many African embassies but also the racist system in which they operate, which is not empathetic to Black refugees.

