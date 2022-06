BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As Marshall Fire victims struggle to scrape together enough money to rebuild, the state, Boulder County, City of Louisville and RTD will all see a tax windfall from the disaster. Together, they will receive some $20 million in use taxes, which are taxes applied to materials and appliances used to build or, in the case of fire victims, rebuild homes. It’s tax revenue that homeowners say governments didn’t expect before the disaster and should now refund. Marshall Together and Superior Rising, organizations made up of fire victims, are now asking for a waiver or refund of use taxes....

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO