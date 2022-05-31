ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Darin Ruf: Goes on bereavement leave

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Giants placed Ruf on the bereavement list Tuesday. San Francisco called up outfielder Heliot...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Heliot Ramos batting seventh for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ramos will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Joc Pederson moves to the bench. Ramos is batting 0.333 this season in 7...
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski batting second for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yastrzemski will start in center field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Stuart Fairchild returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Yastrzemski for 10.2 FanDuel points...
CBS Sports

Derek Carr's brother says former Packers star Davante Adams had been trying to join Raiders since 2017

The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to circus catch from Wilmer Flores

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Defensive plays in extra innings had a lot to do with that. San Francisco benefited from a play that the Phillies did not make in the 10th inning. Then, in the 11th, the Giants were bolstered by a play they did execute.
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Fans six in no-decision

Rodon didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six. The southpaw fired 64 of 98 pitches for strikes and was still the pitcher of record when the Giants took a 5-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but the bullpen quickly squandered it. Rodon has seen his season-opening hot streak fade and has completed six innings only once in his last four starts, leaving him with a 3.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 70:21 K:BB through 55 innings.
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Headed back to minors

San Francisco optioned Ramos to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. He was one of two outfielders sent to the minors Wednesday, with Stuart Fairchild also being optioned to Triple-A. Following his call-up from Sacramento on Tuesday, Ramos drew the start in right field in the Giants' 7-4 win over the Phillies and went 0-for-3 at the plate.
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
ClutchPoints

Robinson Cano’s Padres career is over just as it started

Just a few weeks ago, Robinson Cano was released from the New York Mets, then promptly scooped up by the San Diego Padres, who were hoping his left-handed bat could provide a spark in their lineup. That was not the case. Cano’s Padres career is over just as it started. CBS Sports and Padres sideline reporter Annie Heilbrunn have the details.
fantasypros.com

Nomar Mazara called up from Triple-A on Thursday

The San Diego Padres are calling up OF Nomar Mazara on Thursday from Triple-A El Paso. Prior to the call up, he was slashing .367/.454/.641. (Robert Murray on Twitter ) Mazara’s call up comes on the heels of the Padres asking Robinson Cano to be optioned and Cano electing free agency. The 27-year-old outfielder is getting his first chance at the major league level this season and provides the Padres with some outfield depth.
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: On base twice Thursday

Bart went 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Marlins. Bart was the only Giant to reach base multiple times in the contest, which saw the visitors earn just six baserunners. The single snapped an 0-for-9 skid for the catcher, who had two walks and a run scored in that span. He's still slashing a meager .161/.305/.310 with four home runs, seven RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base in 105 plate appearances. With an abysmal 44.8 percent strikeout rate, Bart's struggling to make contact, though his 14.3 percent walk rate is solid. Without better hitting, he'll continue to see more of a timeshare role with Curt Casali behind the dish.
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Homers, swipes bag in win

Farmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington. After being retired in his first two plate appearances, Farmer hit safely in his final two at-bats. He capped off the scoring in the five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer off Josh Rogers. The 31-year-old has been on a tear lately, hitting .452/.489/.810 over his last 12 contests.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto heads to Dodgers' bench on Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Thursday's contest against the New York Mets. Alberto will sit after Justin Turner and Edwin Rios were chosen as Thursday's starting third baseman and designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 49 batted balls this season, Alberto has recorded a...
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Hit hard in loss

Cueto (0-2) picked up the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out five in six innings of an 8-3 defeat Thursday in Toronto. Five of the seven hits against Cueto went for extra bases, including a two-run shot by Teoscar Hernandez. The home run was the first he's allowed in his 24.2 innings this season. The veteran has gone six innings or more in each of his four starts. After not allowing a run in his first two outings, he's allowed nine runs (eight earned) in his last two outings. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the Dodgers.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Fighting shifts

Thomas has been working on his swing to achieve better results against defensive shifts, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The lefty-swinging Thomas made a bang early after getting his first taste of the majors three-and-a-half weeks ago. He had a .326 average and .992 OPS over his first 13 games. In the nine contests since, as he's faced an increasing number of shifts, Thomas is batting .129 with a .390 OPS. The solution of hitting to the opposite field -- pushing the hands out over the plate and forcing the ball in that direction -- sounds simple, but it can lead to dropping the barrel, swings-and-misses or lazy pop-ups, per Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather. He preaches backing the ball up in the swing. "That allows you to have a flatter path," Mather said. "If we can catch it deep in our swing, we're gonna be able to drive it." Training to back up the swing requires a transitional period, which Thomas is undergoing now.
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
