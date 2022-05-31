ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

John Harry in as New Chef at Forthcoming Venus Beachside

By Mark C. Anderson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 31, 2022 – One of the area’s most anticipated new restaurants has tabbed an executive chef. John Harry will oversee food at both the forthcoming Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen Beachside and Venus’ original Westside Santa Cruz restaurant-bar-tasting room, though he will be based at—and primarily focused on—the new...

Soif Showcases Local Food Artisans with Series of Pop Ups

June 3, 2022 – Sommeliers Alexis Carr and Dede Eckhardt would like you to know that while the former restaurant at Soif is closed, the wine bar remains open for your wine tasting and snacking enjoyment, Tuesday through Saturday from 1pm to 8pm. “We have wines by the glass,...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Found Treasure: Live at Folktale Music and Dinner Series

June 3, 2022 – Folktale Winery & Vineyards was founded with approachability as the ultimate element it wanted to harvest. I remember owner Greg Ahn alluding to it when Folktale debuted in 2015. “For a second we felt like, ‘We bought a winery, maybe we need to wear an...
MONTEREY, CA
Cultivating a carefree, all-loving California atmosphere: Cali Roots' big return, in photos.

The California Roots Music and Art Festival returned to the Monterey County Fairgrounds in full force over the May 26-29 weekend for the first time since 2019. The festival, which stakes its reputation on facilitating a certain carefree, all-loving California atmosphere, offered four days of music and welcomed major acts such as Ice Cube, Slightly Stoopid, Damian and Stephen Marley, Sublime with Rome, Rebelution and Sean Paul.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Contestants vie for Dairy Princess title, role as industry ambassador

Two young women will compete for the prestigious title of Dairy Princess during the District 4 Dairy Princess contest on June 16, at Van Foeken Event Barn in Hilmar. This year’s contestants are Ellie Dyt of Crows Landing and Nicole Bettencourt of Aptos. Ellie is the daughter of Rich...
HILMAR, CA
Bay Area city ranked best place to raise a family in the U.S.

Fremont has been named the top city in the United States to raise a family in a study by WalletHub. The study compared metrics in 180 cities in such categories as cost of housing, the quality of local school and healthcare systems, and opportunities for fun and recreation. Fremont was...
FREMONT, CA
Mountain Lion enters high school classroom

PESCADERO (KRON) – A mountain lion entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. The Sheriff’s office confirmed that “all students and staff are safe,” and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been notified so it can remove the mountain lion, which is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Major storm front expected to send a shower to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Bay Area might get off easy this week, as a seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green -- meaning the smallest amount of rainfall -- for the Bay Area.The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.
ENVIRONMENT
Marley Panziera is our May 2022 Student of the Month

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Congratulations to Marley Panziera for being KION-TV's Student of the Month for April. Marley is currently a Junior at Salinas High School and will graduate with the class of 2023. She is a 3-Sport Varsity Scholar-Athlete who participates in 4-H and FFA while maintaining a 4.0+ GPA. Marley is very involved with The post Marley Panziera is our May 2022 Student of the Month appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Photo: Brush fire quickly tamed

Watsonville firefighters chase back a brush fire that opened up around 1:35pm at the edge of Watsonville Sough near the corner of Santa Catalina and Santa Victoria avenues Tuesday. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said firefighters got a quick handle of the blaze that had no direct threat to buildings. Firefighters estimated the fire to be around 50 by 50 feet. The cause was not immediately known. “I’m seeing a lot of green plants burning that shouldn’t be burning at this time of year; which means it might be an interesting fire season,” Goulding said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
“Monterey County Pops!” concert returns after two years

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The "Monterey County Pops!" concert returned on Memorial Day for the first time since the pandemic. People were excited, and a huge turnout was evidence of that. Many people gathered at the Monterey City Hall lawn to enjoy music on lawn chairs, and some even had a picnic. This year's theme was The post “Monterey County Pops!” concert returns after two years appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Castle Rock State Park: The Complete Guide

Castle Rock State Park is home to one of the highest ridges in the Santa Cruz Mountains. A combination of unique sandstone formations sculpted by nature and wooded forests filled with coastal redwoods, black oaks, and pines, this California park spreads across 5,200 acres ranging from 3,214 feet to 760 feet in elevation.
California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90...

