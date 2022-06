MIAMI (CNN) – Democrats in Florida, struggling to energize liberals while bleeding support among Latinos, have settled on a message to galvanize voters heading into the midterm elections: It’s too expensive here. Up and down the ballot, Democratic candidates have shifted their campaigns to focus on the soaring housing costs that are eating into the savings of retirees and workers and leaving poorer Floridians with fewer places to go. While inflation has put President Joe Biden’s party on defense in most of the country, Florida Democrats are on offense, drawing attention to historic rent hikes and blaming more than two decades...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO