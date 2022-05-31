SCTCC Baseball Season Comes to End With 4-0 Loss

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Monday, leaving an extensive trail of damage in their wake. The twister that hit the small town of Forada was the strongest at an EF-2, with maximum wind speeds estimated at around 120 miles an hour. Insulation, shingles, siding, and other debris littered the town Tuesday as survey crews assessed the damage. The whir and whine of chainsaws filled the air as residents and volunteers cleaned up the mangled trees, flipped cars, and flattened homes and other buildings. Amazingly, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported with the storm that contained multiple vortexes and a damage path at least half a mile wide.

