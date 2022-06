The received wisdom says it’s time to go electric, but there’s life left in the humble hybrid yet, says Chris. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. I am now 2,000 miles into my hybrid adventure and can confidently say I’m very glad I didn’t buy an electric car. The UK is so deficient in EV infrastructure that relying on it as a means of transportation defeats the point of owning a car – being able to go places as and when you want to. Dealing with train delays and taxi drivers who haven’t a clue where they’re going is far less stressful than nursing a dying EV. Also, most of the public chargers are broken or busy, and home charging isn’t always an option for me.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO