Latin Fusion Cuisine is Coming to Garfield

Long before RuPaul sashayed from the runway and into America’s hearts, there was Marsha P. Johnson and a deep connection to Hoboken. But what did Marsha, the “true Mother of Drag” according to RuPaul, have to do with Hoboken? It may surprise readers that perhaps the most important and famous trans woman in history — a trailblazer in her time — found solace in Hoboken. Today, murals and monuments around the globe celebrate Marsha P. Johnson, the trans woman who fought for her rights during and after the Stonewall Uprisings. While this world-renowned activist had once been homeless, she made Hoboken her home. Read on to learn about Marsha P. Johnson and her connection to Hoboken.
Comments / 0