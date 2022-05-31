ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latin Fusion Cuisine is Coming to Garfield

By Boozy Burbs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBohemia, the former restaurant from Hackensack, will be re-opening in Garfield. Before...

Popular Bergen Eatery Pivoting with Slight Rebrand

El Tango Argentina Grill is becoming Tango Steak in Moonachie. Owner Ariel Espejo and his family are giving the location an update and changing the style up a bit.. They felt it was time for a menu upgrade, a modern look — something new to Bergen County. Everything from the menu to the furniture — even the outdoor seating area — is seeing changes.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Mediterranean Cuisine is Headed to Downtown Englewood

Antioch is a new restaurant coming to downtown Englewood. According to signage, they’ll be offering Mediterranean cuisine. It appears to be replacing JZ Fish Wings, which opened in the latter half of 2020. No word yet on an opening date.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Opening Alert: Mariner’s Bistro, Edgewater, NJ

Mariner’s Bistro is the latest restaurant to open in Edgewater. Described as a “combination of contemporary American fare with Italian Influences”, they offer indoor and outdoor dining along with “genuine hospitality and exquisite food”. The menu (View Menu) covers “contemporary, seasonal local cuisine” plus “elements...
Time Out New York

This beloved Long Island soft-serve shop just opened an outpost in Astoria

Just in time for the dog days of summer, Marvel Frozen Dairy—a beloved soft-serve ice cream spot based on Long Island—has opened an outpost in Astoria, Queens. The Papageorge family first founded the dessert staple as a custard shop on Lido Beach, on Long Island, back in 1951. In 1986, another Greek family, the Kastafouros, took over the shop and added a slew of frozen treats to the menu.
FOOD & DRINKS
Renna Media

Grand Opening of New Thrift Shop

The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, 2018 Dewitt Terrace in Linden, will open the ‘Gift and Thrift Boutique’ in the basement of the church on June 11, 2022. The Gift and Thrift Boutique will be open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m., and on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
Chip Chick

This New Jersey Shelter Is Overflowing With Large Dogs Just Waiting To Be Adopted, And Here Are A Few That Are Available

AHS Newark is located in Newark, New Jersey, and they are a non-profit humane society that offers a variety of services to local communities. AHS Newark sadly is overflowing with large dogs just waiting to be adopted right now, and in a recent Facebook post from a few days ago, they mentioned that summer is the craziest time of year for them.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Historic Morristown Green’s 1st outdoor dining spot is now open

Morristown’s newest trendy, urban, casual outdoor dining spot, 1776 by David Burke, is the first Morristown establishment to offer outdoor dining adjacent to the beautiful, historic Green. With the unofficial start to summer 2022, diners can enjoy the outdoor patio for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Named to the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Western Queens Gazette

Stop & Shop To Close In Early January

The final curtain will fall on a Stop & Shop Supermarket, on 48th Street near Northern Boulevard in January 2023, a spokesperson for the chain said. Workers at the supermarket at 34-51 48th Street in Long Island City told the Queens Gazette they were recently notified that the store will be closing on January 5th and were advised that jobs would be available for them at other Stop & Shop locations.
QUEENS, NY
jerseysbest.com

Garden of earthly delights: N.J. couple’s suburban showpiece is nothing but sheer bliss

Graeme Hardie, 77, takes a seat on a woven patio chair — a good vantage point from which to admire the spindly branches of towering oaks set against the gray of an early April sky. “My favorite part is the trees in the garden,” he said about the 2.3 acres of lush plantings he and his partner, Silas Mountsier, 94, have nurtured for decades on a residential block in Nutley.
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex to ‘spin’ for Jersey City 4th of July festival

Prepare for the “bombs” to drop on the turntables as Jersey City’s 4th of July Festival returns this year with Hot 97′s Funkmaster Flex set to deejay. Mayor Steve Fulop announced Wednesday the city’s largest event will be returning to Exchange Place after being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later Wednesday, the mayor shared a post from the hip-hop legend announcing he will be “on the set” for July 4.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Phase II of Downtown ShopRite Redevelopment Expected to Start Soon

A new 60-story apartment tower with 104,000 square feet of retail space on the site of the closed Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Marin Boulevard is the next phase of a long-range redevelopment plan for Jersey City’s Metro Plaza. Developers have committed to keeping the Shop Rite of...
Beach Radio

This is the Best Ice Cream in Ocean County, NJ

With Memorial Day past us now, summertime is almost here and what does that scream, "Ice Cream". I remember growing up and coming to the shore every summer and the ice cream was always the best. I'm not sure if it was the beach, boardwalk, salt air, or what it was, but the taste beat anything we had at home in Pennsylvania.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

The True Mother of Drag: Hoboken’s Own Marsha P. Johnson

Long before RuPaul sashayed from the runway and into America’s hearts, there was Marsha P. Johnson and a deep connection to Hoboken. But what did Marsha, the “true Mother of Drag” according to RuPaul, have to do with Hoboken? It may surprise readers that perhaps the most important and famous trans woman in history — a trailblazer in her time — found solace in Hoboken. Today, murals and monuments around the globe celebrate Marsha P. Johnson, the trans woman who fought for her rights during and after the Stonewall Uprisings. While this world-renowned activist had once been homeless, she made Hoboken her home. Read on to learn about Marsha P. Johnson and her connection to Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ

