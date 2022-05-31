Motorcyclist dies after hitting guardrail in Jersey County

A St. Louis man was killed in an accident early Thursday morning in Montgomery County. Illinois State Police report the man, a 24 year old from St. Louis, was eastbound on Rt. 185 in a Ford Mustang, just west of Mulberry Grove Road, around 2:20 AM. A semi truck, driven by 65 year old Larry W. Temple, of Indianapolis, was heading west at the same location. For unknown reasons, the Ford Mustang crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the semi. The driver of the Mustang, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO