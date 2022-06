AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our severe threat today all depends on the location of the cold front. The eastern and especially the Southeastern Texas Panhandle will be under the gun for an Enhanced risk for severe storms (level 3 out of 5). Based on previous experiences, late season cold fronts are generally very shallow and models struggle on where they end up but they typically don't stall out in the Panhandles. That being said we are watching the front slow down this morning. Currently located near SH-60. We could still see more progress from the front over the first few hours of the morning but today looks to be an exception to the rule of fronts getting further south than anticipated.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO