The husband of a teacher who was hailed as a hero in this week’s Uvalde, Texas school shooting has died from a heart attack, his family says. Joe Garcia, 50, the husband of Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia, 46, died from a heart attack on Thursday, his family told Fox 26 Houston news. His passing comes just two days after his wife was killed in the Uvalde mass shooting that left 19 elementary school students, his wife and another teacher dead.

UVALDE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO