ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

How to Style a Silk Scarf This Summer

By Annika Lautens
FASHION Magazine |
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuaranteed to be the most versatile accessory in your wardrobe!. One of the best packing tips I’ve ever received is to always bring a silk scarf. Why? Because you never know when you’re going to need it. What if your luggage gets lost in transit and you’re left with only a...

fashionmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Pretty $35 Maxi Is Quickly Becoming the 'Best Summer Dress' Amazon Shoppers Own

As far as vacation outfit planning goes, there are few articles of clothing that have the same fashionable impact as a maxi dress. After all, the classic wardrobe item basically styles itself; just slip it on, pair it with your favorite shoes and accessories, and you've nailed an effortless, put together look that will take you practically anywhere — whether it's for a day at the beach (hello, coverup!) or dressed up for a date night. And depending on your travel style, a maxi dress even makes a comfy in-flight option and looks great in sightseeing photos on vacation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Most Comfortable Flats and Sandals If You’ve Sworn Off High Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After more than two years of pandemic life, our wardrobes have shifted from all-day loungewear to bold statement pieces. As people return to the office, hop back on planes, head out to indoor dinners and catch up on all those postponed weddings, some uncomfortable clothing items have been kicked out of our closets — and that includes blister-inducing heels.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Accessories for Working from Home Like a ProThe Best Online Florists for Last-Minute Mother's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Meryl Streep
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Elevates Breezy Cutout Dress With Studded Square-Toe Sandals During Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is almost here and according to the fashion forecast, cutout dresses are set to be a huge trend. Eva Longoria proved this theory while arriving in a breezy black maxi dress at Nice Airport during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France today. The actress-turned-entrepreneur flattered the lightweight separate with staple accessories and one of the most hottest shoe trends of the season. Longoria’s black midi dress from A.L.C. has short...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Travel + Leisure

People Can't Get Over How Perfectly This Flowy Amazon Dress Fits Them — and It's Just $32

If you ask us, no summer wardrobe is complete without a cute sundress. This is especially true if you're headed on a trip, since the quintessential wardrobe piece can easily be incorporated into any itinerary. Walking tour uniform? Check. Museum 'fit? Yep. Date night look? You get the picture. Plus, the singular piece provides you with an instant outfit sans fuss — all you need is a comfortable pair of sandals or sneakers, plus your favorite accessories, and you're ready to go.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silk Scarves#Scarf#Jeans
Footwear News

Shakira Brings Y2K Style Inspo to the Red Carpet in Red Ribbon Top, Skinny Jeans & Towering Stiletto Boots for NBCU Upfront

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shakira kept it casual on the red carpet today for NBCUniversal Upfront in New York. For the media presentation event, the 45-year-old channeled a mid-Y2K vibe with her skinny jeans and casual on-the-clock ensemble. She posed for the camera in a red strapless top with a semi-sweetheart neckline. The shirt featured pleated detailing with overlapping materials and a long ribbon that draped down her front side. She matched the cropped top with a...
CELEBRITIES
Travel + Leisure

The 11 Best White Dresses You Can Shop at Amazon — and They're All Less Than $50

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While fashion rules aren't as strict as they used to be, most people still abide by the tradition of waiting to wear white until Memorial Day. If you're in the market for white dresses, in particular, to wear this summer, whether you're looking for something casual for the beach or a dressier option for dinners and nights out, we have you covered. Consult our guide to some of the best dresses on Amazon that you can add to your cart right now in order to have them in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The list includes mini, midi, and maxi dresses, as well as lace and crochet options, a variety of necklines and sleeve lengths, and more.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Clashes Colors in Cropped Cardigan, Pink Pants & Pointy Pumps at Dior Men’s 2023 Spring Show

Click here to read the full article. Winnie Harlow put a classy and sophisticated finish on a menswear-inspired ensemble while attending the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 collection show in Venice, Calif., on Thursday. The Canadian supermodel showed off her fashion credentials in an utterly-chic outfit that oozed spring style. Harlow clashed colors by pairing a vibrant red cardigan with pink corduroy pants. The button-down sweater featured multicolored panels and a cropped hemline. The socialite topped the look off with bone straight hair, an embellished ombré shoulder bag by the French label and a gold statement choker necklace. As for footwear, the “America’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Maye Musk Styles Patterned Dior Pajamas With Stiletto Heels on Cannes Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Maye Musk has been making the rounds at Cannes in recent days, wearing high-fashion pieces and full glam time and time again. But sometimes, a woman just needs to kick back in pajamas — even while attending yet another red carpet event. On May 28, Musk wore patterned silk Dior pajamas to attend the Kilian Paris Kool Yacht Party at the Cannes Film Festival. The tan pajamas featured an intricate jungle-themed design in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Spotted! A Flowy, Floral Dress That Will Never Go Out of Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You know how sometimes you buy a new top or dress, and you really, really, really love it — and can’t imagine ever feeling any different about it — but when you revisit it a year or even […]
APPAREL
In Style

The Shoe of the Summer Is Here, and It's a Podiatrist-Approved Grandma Sandal

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My pug is constantly licking at my ankles and I never realized why until I Googled it the other day. Turns out, she thinks I'm injured, not delicious, and is trying to heal me the best way she knows how. It's embarrassing to admit but I can see why she'd think that. My ankles and heels have battle wounds from platform sandals, vintage cowboy boots, and any other type of impractical footwear you can think of.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo’s ‘Tinker Bell’ Dress & Sinuous Sandals Bring Glitter & Glamour to Las Vegas

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Culpo spread glitter and glamour in Las Vegas at Waldorf Astoria today. The model lit up the hotel lobby floor in a shimmering blue mini dress from Poster Girl with strappy sandals by Rene Caovilla. “Channeling Vegas Tinker Bell,” she captioned the photo. Her sinuous sandals, also in the turquoise hue, were equally showstoppers with straps that climbed and circled up the calves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) Surrounded by flowers, Culpo posed in the commanding outfit —  a perfect fit the Sin City aesthetic, known...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy