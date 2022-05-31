ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Five-star prospect Leonard Miller foregoing college eligibility, turning pro

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmLDS_0fwEWwQc00
Leonard Miller (53) participates in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Canada’s Leonard Miller will forgo his college eligibility and turn pro, he told Joe Tipton of on3.com. The 6-foot-11 forward is considered a raw prospect at just 18 years old, but he’s No. 44 on ESPN’s big board and projected to be the No. 41 pick of the 2022 NBA draft in Jonathan Givony’s latest mock draft for ESPN.

As Tipton notes, Miller has until June 13 to decide whether he wants to remain in the draft, which is the NBA’s withdrawal deadline, but he’ll be playing for a professional organization next season no matter what he decides at that point.

“My lifelong dream has been to play basketball at the highest level, and I’ve been fortunate to have had a number of amazing people in my life that have helped me pursue that dream.

"After getting feedback from going through the NBA Draft process up to this point, I have decided to take the next step in that journey and move forward in the professional process,” Miller said.

In other draft-related news, Toledo’s Ryan Rollins will keep his name in the draft, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The news isn’t surprising, as Rollins was expected to remain in the draft. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals on .468/.311/.802 shooting as a sophomore for the Rockets in 2021-22.

Like Miller, Rollins is a projected second-round pick. He’s No. 37 on ESPN’s big board and the No. 43 pick in Givony’s mock draft.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

NC State's Terquavion Smith withdraws from draft

Terquavion Smith has decided to take his name out of the NBA Draft and return to North Carolina State for another season, writes Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Smith is coming off a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine and was widely expected to be taken in the first round, Givony adds. The 6-4 shooting guard is ranked as the 22nd best prospect on ESPN’s big board.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers hire Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham as new HC

The first-time head coach will receive a four-year contract, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. According to Wojnarowski, Ham interviewed for the vacancy on Thursday and was offered the job on Friday. He impressed the Lakers’ brass with his “commanding presence, history of coaching stars and toughness.” Ham’s coaching staff is likely to include assistants with prior head coaching experience, Woj adds. (Twitter links).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Projected first-round pick Terquavion Smith returning to NC State

Despite being viewed as a first-round pick in June’s NBA Draft, NC State guard Terquavion Smith rather play his Sophomore season in Raleigh than take his talents to the NBA. After the conclusion of each NCAA season, many of the best draft-eligible players will test the waters on their value and determine if that particular year is the one where they can maximize their jump to the pro level. Every competitor’s goal is to get to the NBA, but as a young businessperson, the hope is to be drafted as high as possible and land the higher range of rookie contracts.
RALEIGH, NC
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 13-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
The Spun

Duke Star Reportedly Makes His NBA Draft Decision

Trevor Keels won't return to Duke this fall. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the guard has decided to stay in the NBA Draft ahead of Wednesday's deadline to take his name out of the player pool. Keels averaged 11.5 points per game during his freshman year with the Blue Devils,...
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks covet star guard in 2022 NBA Draft, but there’s a catch

The New York Knicks have a need to upgrade their point guard room, which is why they are among the top active suitors of pending free agent Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. But there’s also the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft where the Knicks can use their 11th pick overall in the first round to address that positional need.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollins College#Nba Draft#Canada#Cbs Sports#Espn
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt, Wife Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news. He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.
NFL
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Basketball Preseason Top 25

ESPN has updated its early college basketball top 25 just before the June 1 NBA Draft early entrant withdrawal deadline. The top five--North Carolina, Houston, Kentucky, UCLA and Creighton--is unchanged, but writer Jeff Borzello shook up the back half of his top 10. Most notably, Gonzaga is now ranked sixth,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says The Lakers Have A Serious Dilemma After They Hired Darvin Ham: "Listen, If One Of Your Coaches Is Close To The Same Age As Your Players, Your Team Not Gonna Be Good Anyway."

Charles Barkley isn't scared of saying whatever he thinks, the man will let any team or player have it if he feels like it makes sense. Barkley's call it like you see it attitude has always endeared him to NBA fans in a media role, even if it might earn him some scorn from stars of the current era. And one of the franchises on the receiving end of a few tongue lashings from Barkley since the start of this season has been the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Spun

Look: Shaedon Sharpe Announces NBA Draft Decision

Elite Kentucky basketball recruit Shaedon Sharpe will remain in the 2022 NBA Draft after receiving positive feedback from prospective teams this offseason. Sharpe took to Twitter to announce his decision on Tuesday night. "First and foremost, through God’s blessings, it has been a privilege to attend the University of Kentucky....
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC Sports

Draymond fires back at Haslem after Heat get eliminated

The phrase “broke the code” has been the unofficial mantra of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem was the latest to utter those three words, directed at Warriors forward Draymond Green. And in classic Green fashion, he embraced the confrontation. Following the Warriors’ series-clinching victory...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Larry Bird’s Net Worth in 2022

Larry Bird is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He is particularly well-known for his legendary rivalry with Magic Johnson which helped oversee the NBA’s revival in the ’80s. In this piece, we’re going to be taking a look at Larry Bird’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Highly coveted 2023 five-star wing dishes on UNC, recruitment

While the UNC basketball class of 2023 has its two foundation pieces with five-star forward GG Jackson and combo guard Simeon Wilcher, the Heels are still very active in the recruitment of another top five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class and has 13 offers with programs like UNC, Kentucky and Florida State in pursuit of him. One thing that UNC has going for them are...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy