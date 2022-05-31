ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Fatal accident in Tyler

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER — One person is dead in a Tyler traffic mishap. Police say around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a major...

KLTV

Emory man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on FM 2324

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 62-year-old man died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on FM 2324 in Rains County Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred about four miles southwest of Emory at about 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday.
EMORY, TX
Crash at SH 87, FM 414 Results in DWI Arrest

June 2, 2022 - State Highway 87 South was the scene of a major single-vehicle crash Friday, May 27, 2022. The crash occurred immediately following the Center High School graduation. According to Trooper Keith Jones, at 9:19pm Texas Department of Public Safety was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State...
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Motorcyclist dies in collision with van near Tyler zoo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police responded to a major wreck at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and M. L. King Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon. The wreck happened at around 2:45 p.m. Tyler police reported that a van turned in front of a motorcycle, causing the wreck. The man on the motorcycle, Jeremy Jasper, 30, of Tyler was taken to UT Health on Beckham and pronounced as deceased. Next of kin has been notified, police say.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Warrant: East Texas parents let daughter smoke their meth

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Smith County earlier this week for allegedly letting their daughter smoke their meth, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News. 34-year-old Lajuana Glass and 51-year-old Johnny Michael Moore were taken into custody and charged with injury to a child. The warrant states that on […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Carthage police arrest man in connection with fatal trailer park shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a trailer park shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to a report by the Carthage Police Department, officers responded at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of shots fired at Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street with two victims. Upon arrival, officers said they found a black male with two gunshot wounds on the east side of the park. The victim was able to speak giving a description of the vehicle involved. A second black male victim with gunshot wounds was located inside a nearby residence to the first victim. Officers attempted life saving measures and were assisted by arriving EMS but were unsuccessful in reviving the victim. The names of both victims are being withheld at this time. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and both Constable Offices responded to the scene to assist.
CARTHAGE, TX
CBS DFW

Two dead after gunfire at a Garland motel

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two are dead after a warrant was served at a motel in Garland.A bail bonds company in Garland asked police for help serving an arrest warrant on a suspect just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Broadway Blvd.When the bail bondsman confronted the suspect, the suspect opened fire, hitting the bail bondsman, police said. The bondsman was taken to the hospital but died. Garland police opened fire and killed the suspect on the scene. 
GARLAND, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Benton, Ark. couple dies in I-30 crash west of New Boston

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a Benton, Arkansas couple died following a collision with a semi-truck on Interstate 30 on May 29. DPS says that 57-year-old Joseph Raines and 56-year-old Dongmei Raines died at the scene when their 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 plowed into the back of a 2021 Kenworth Truck-Tractor towing a trailer that was stopped.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Alabama Now

Troopers say Memorial Day weekend deadly one as 4 people died in traffic accidents, 3 drowned

State troopers in Alabama investigated four traffic fatalities and three drownings over Memorial Day weekend, the state agency said Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the statistics in a news release. Three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in traffic crashes. The fatal crashes occurred in Dallas, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa counties.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Jeremy Jasper killed after a motorcycle crash near Tyler zoo (Tyler, TX)

30-year-old Jeremy Jasper killed after a motorcycle crash near Tyler zoo (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Jeremy Jasper as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon near Tyler zoo. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 2:45 p.m. on West Gentry Parkway and M. L. King Blvd [...]
TYLER, TX
KTEN.com

7-car pileup leaves one dead on Fannin County highway

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A chain reaction accident near Trenton, Texas, on Monday night left at least one person dead and seven others injured. Trenton police said the accident — which involved seven vehicles — happened shortly before 10 p.m. on State Highway 121 about two miles south of the town.
TRENTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting in Carthage on Wednesday. The Carthage Police Department received a call around 12:30 p.m. about there being gunshots at the Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Tyler firefighters on scene of house fire on Butler Avenue

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Tyler. The call came in about 1:00 p.m. about a fire in the 1100 block of Butler Avenue. The fire was brought under control in about fifteen minutes. There were no injuries. The cause of the...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

WATCH: East Texas man charged with hitting patrol car

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly striking a patrol car and forcing it off the road. According to a statement from local police, 42-year-old Jessie Turlington hit the patrol car on the night of May 24. The accident occurred near the intersection of Durrell St. and E. […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man arrested for allegedly firing handgun in the air

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun in the air within Marshall city limits. On Tuesday, May 31, officers with the Marshall Police Department arrested Malik Singleton Foster, 24, of Marshall. Officers received several calls about gunshots in the area of the 1200 block of Elsie Street at […]
MARSHALL, TX
ktbb.com

Longview police: Help sought finding runaway

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department says it needs your help locating a runaway. Riley Jones is 14 years old, approximately 5’05”, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes. Riley was last seen wearing a black hoodie and all-black clothing. Anyone with information in regard to Riley ia asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

