Public Health

NYS Office of Cannabis Management Proposes Regulations for Packaging, Labeling, Marketing, Advertising and Lab Testing

By Long Island
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York State Office of Cannabis Management today proposed regulations for the packaging, labeling, marketing, advertising and laboratory testing that will govern adult-use cannabis. The regulations will be considered by the Cannabis Control Board at its June 1 meeting, and would be directed to a 60-day public comment...

