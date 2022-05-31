ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Alcaraz looking to improve focus to clinch maiden Grand Slam title

By Julien Pretot
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz has reached two Grand Slam quarter-finals and lost both but the teenage sensation has no doubt he will soon win a major, once he improves his concentration.

The 19-year-old Spaniard was knocked out in the last eight of the French Open in a 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6(7) defeat to German third seed Alexander Zverev on Tuesday, a result that ended his 14-match unbeaten streak and left him to reflect on how to do better next time.

Sixth seed Alcaraz had beaten Zverev in the Madrid Masters final earlier this month, but the German was a different beast this time as he remained focused throughout while the Spaniard suffered dips in concentration.

"I would say the Grand Slams, the difference between the other tournaments and a Grand Slam, you have time to come back," Alcaraz, who also reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals last year, said.

"But at the same time it is tougher, because is tough to keep the focus, keep the level during three, four, five hours in a Grand Slam. I would say that's the difference."

Things could have gone Alcaraz's way on court Philippe Chatrier, but Zverev served neatly in the first two sets and the mountain was then too tough to climb for his opponent.

"It was a tough match and close match I think. I could say I didn't start well, and at this level, quarter-final of a Grand Slam, you are playing against the best players in the world, so you have to start the match better than I did today," he explained.

But Alcaraz, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, is confident he will soon reach the last four of a Grand Slam tournament.

"I have to take the lesson. I mean, I have to improve to the next Grand Slam or next matches. But I would say I'm not far away to reach a semi-final or be able to win a Grand Slam," he said.

"Just take the lesson, let's say, from these kind of matches. I would say I have the level, I have the confidence to win a Grand Slam or pass through to the semi-finals next time."

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

