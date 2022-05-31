2023 BMW X1

Buick has revealed that the Electra isn't just a single model but rather the name an entire line of future all-electric SUVs. We'll see the first of the Electra line in 2025 with an SUV based on the underpinnings of the new Cadillac Lyriq EV. This first Electra's styling will be heavily influenced by the Wildcat EV Concept design study pictured here. Though the Wildcat is a sports car, Buick states that all of its future products—EVs and conventional gasoline-powered vehicles alike—will be SUVs. Yes, we know it's confusing. The Wildcat exercise was intended to develop design cues for future Buicks; it just happens to be a car because the designers liked the way it looked as a starting point when it was in the early sketch stage. Buick has also confirmed that its brand will be made up solely of electric SUVs by 2030. Powertrain details and driving range estimates for the first Electra EV haven't been revealed, but based on what we know about the Lyriq we expect that it will have an Ultium battery pack of about 100 kWh and a range of 300 miles or more. Both single- and dual-motor propulsion systems could be offered as well as front- and all-wheel drive versions. Buick says it will reveal the first the Electra SUV sometime in 2023. It will go into production in 2024 as a 2025 model.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO