SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS (May 31, 2022) — The Illinois Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2022 Champion of Free Enterprise Award Winners and Freshmen of the year. These awards correspond with the release of the Illinois Chamber 102nd General Assembly Legislative Ratings. This award is given by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce to legislators who work toward the advancement of economic opportunity for all Illinoisans and to those who have made special contributions to the defense and furtherance of free enterprise in our state.

