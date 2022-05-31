I prefer telephones to texts, even if it means admitting my creeping elderly irrelevance
By Lisa Loop
NBC News
2 days ago
A frequent question asked by my children – “When can I get a phone?” – was broadened, recently, and with one eye on strategy, to “When did you get a phone?” Ha! Massive tactical error. My children are seven, and prior to last week had no idea what that question entailed. “When did I get a phone?” I said slowly, relishing the lightning rush of memory and the Ancient Mariner mode about to kick in. “We didn’t have phones at your age. Or at high school. Or at college.” Or even, I realised with a shock, remembering a call I made from a booth in Edinburgh in 1998, in my early 20s, post-college. “I didn’t get a phone until I was 23 and in London.” Owl-eyed, they deliberated. Gather close, children, and let me tell you about pay phones.
The cost of healthcare in America has hit an all-time high in 2022, with many experts projecting that this figure will only increase as time progresses. While US healthcare certainly ranks higher in quality than developing countries, it actually falls short when compared to other industrialized nations in some areas. Overall, "trust" in America's healthcare system has also dwindled over the years.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I spent the day at an amusement park. As we walked up a flight of stairs to board one ride, a leather wallet tumbled out of a man's pocket a few steps ahead of us.
So I’m slightly addicted to this thing where you can rewind live television. Seriously. I think it may be one of the greatest inventions at least of this decade. It works remarkably well if you missed something or didn’t catch a joke or if, say, a cat hops into your face to say hello while your favorite show’s on and you couldn’t hear who done it.
Cordelia “Dee Dee” Adams began training as a nail technician in 1989, opening her own salon in Indiana four years later. Adams juggled running the salon with her administrative job at the U.S. Postal Service. She survived on very little sleep, fueled by her devotion to nail art.
The annual registration of my motor vehicle had to be renewed; so as I stood on a short line at the local motor vehicle department, I turned around and noticed something which I thought appeared bizarre at first glance — and, perhaps, a possible reason why there was a line in the first place.
Across human history, there have been examples of people doing utterly terrible things for no other reason than the fact that they can. The Stanford Prison experiment showed that given a little power, a person would easily begin to mistreat peers under their own free will; a public art piece by Marina Abramovich showed that simply giving a gun and instructions to “do as they wish” to random bystanders was enough to make them almost commit murder.
The school year’s almost done, and it’s just about summer: the season of lifeguards, landscapers and labor lawyers. Yes, labor lawyers, because right about now, people like me are particularly valuable to young people entering the workforce for the first time, whether in summer jobs or first jobs after graduation.
