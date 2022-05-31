Melissa "Lissa" Wight

EDUCATION: Cardinal Stritch University (Milwaukee, WI), Indiana University Bloomington (Bloomington, IN) TEB Bancorp Inc. and The Equitable Bank have announced the promotion of Tom Sattler to President. As President, Sattler will work closely with CEO, Jenny Provancher and department leaders to manage day-to-day operations, continue to grow the Bank’s commercial and residential mortgage loan portfolio and craft the Bank’s risk profile. “I am excited Tom has accepted this new leadership role,” said Provancher. “During his tenure, Tom’s passion for community banking has been a constant motivator to the management group he will now be leading. I look forward to working with Tom to continue to advance the goals of the organization.”

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO