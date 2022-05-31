ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Melissa "Lissa" Wight

bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Strayer University (Washington, DC), Indiana State University (Terre Haute, IN) SCHAEFER was founded upon hard work and simple...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

People On The Move

EDUCATION: Cardinal Stritch University (Milwaukee, WI), Indiana University Bloomington (Bloomington, IN) TEB Bancorp Inc. and The Equitable Bank have announced the promotion of Tom Sattler to President. As President, Sattler will work closely with CEO, Jenny Provancher and department leaders to manage day-to-day operations, continue to grow the Bank’s commercial and residential mortgage loan portfolio and craft the Bank’s risk profile. “I am excited Tom has accepted this new leadership role,” said Provancher. “During his tenure, Tom’s passion for community banking has been a constant motivator to the management group he will now be leading. I look forward to working with Tom to continue to advance the goals of the organization.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Paris company celebrating 20-year anniversary

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Paris, Illinois North American Lighting Inc. plant is celebrating 20 years of automotive lighting manufacturing. The plant, originally built in 2002, specializes in the manufacture of headlights. The first lamps were shipped on June 11, 2002. Since then the plant has grown, undergoing expansions in 2005, 2007, 2013, 2018, and […]
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

FAA study of Terre Haute casino not yet complete

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Federal Aviation Administration study concerning the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is still in progress. Churchill Downs is seeking approval from the FAA due to the proposed height of the hotel connected to the Queen of Terre Haute casino as well as its proximity to the Terre Haute […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Washington, DC
Business
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Business
Terre Haute, IN
Education
City
Washington, DC
Terre Haute, IN
Business
Washington, DC
Education
WLFI.com

"Run for the Wall" motorcycle group comes to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette received a visit from a special group of motorcyclists. The "Run for the Wall" organization has hosted a motorcycle ride for the past thirty two years across the country. This year, it hosted its inaugural "Sandbox Route" to commemorate the soldiers lost at war and those still serving in Middle Eastern countries.
LAFAYETTE, IN
witzamfm.com

Construction update for Southwest Dubois School Corporation

Huntingburg- The Southwest Dubois School Corporation is adding new buildings and renovating another. On Sunday’s edition of the Dubois County School Forum, Superintendent Tim LaGrange and Director of Maintenance and Facilities Cory Steckler, shared updates on the new admin building, Raider Athletic Complex, and renovations for Holland Elementary. LaGrange...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Work Begins in Terre Haute on $12 Million Construction Project

INDOT is beginning work on a planned $12 million construction project along I-70 near Terre Haute. On Monday, INDOT began nighttime restrictions along the interstate between the Illinois state line and US 41 in Terre Haute to one lane. I-70 will have full use of its lanes during the daytime...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure Near Shoals

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a complete closure on US 150 near Shoals. Beginning on or around June 6, contractors will close US 150 about a half mile east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure.
SHOALS, IN
#Indiana State University#Construction Industry#Strayer University#Multi Family Housing
WLFI.com

Almost Home Humane Society slated for demolition

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An animal shelter is slated for demolition as the city sets its eyes on a new facility in Tippecanoe County. For years, Almost Home Humane Society has sheltered the stray cats, dogs and other animals rescued in Lafayette. But the city will soon demolish the building, leaving the future of Almost Home up in the air.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 23 to May 27

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department Food Inspections for May 23 – May 27, 2022. Taj-Mahal, 1349 S. 3rd St. – (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in dish machine. Several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption.
cbs4indy.com

Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in 2021

New data shows more Hoosiers are moving to suburban areas compared to other parts of the state. Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in …. Bystanders chase Muncie man accused of getting in …. Ashton Dulin with the Colts for 2022. Newly reformed Christian Park Crime Watch sees big …
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

Protest for Inotiv beagles Thursday at Indiana Statehouse

A march at the Indiana Statehouse at 11 a.m. Thursday will protest the medical testing and alleged euthanization of beagle puppies at Inotiv research labs in West Lafayette, according to a press release from the Indiana Humane Society. The Humane Society will be joined by "advocates, supporters and state legislators...
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
WTHI

Terre Haute NAACP meets to discuss injustice in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute NAACP is working to educate more people about injustice in the Wabash Valley. The "Facing Injustice Organization" hosted a discussion at Fairbanks Park. It was centered around the George Ward memorial. We've told you before, George Ward was lynched near the Wabash...
FOX59

Military banners program expands to more towns

COATESVILLE, Ind. — A local program to honor military veterans and active service members in their home towns is expanding to new parts of central Indiana and beyond. Rhonda Beck serves as Service for Veterans Committee chair for the Wa-Pe-Ke-Way Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She is the driving […]
COATESVILLE, IN
WTHI

New salon set to open in Terre Haute - and they are hiring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've been looking for a one-stop shop to get your brows, lashes, and hair done, you're in luck!. Eye Envy Lash and Brow Studio, Salon, and Spa is opening in June in Terre Haute. It offers a variety of services including lash extensions, nail...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana State Fair Announces 5 Free Stage Concerts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has revealed five of the performers set to hit the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage this summer. All shows at the free stage are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available in the near future.
WTHI

The Vigo County School Corporation responds after social media post shows trashed books at Meadows Elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 tracked down answers after hearing from many of you about books found in a dumpster at the newly-closed Meadows Elementary in Terre Haute. We received links to a Facebook post with photos showing books piled up inside a dumpster. The person who created the post, Angie Tanner, says she found the books in a dumpster on Wednesday morning.
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Residents Can Fish Without a License this Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend will be a great opportunity to learn how to fish or introduce the activity to a friend or family members. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is hosting their second round of free fishing days on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
INDIANA STATE

