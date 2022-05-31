ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Shooting: That Door Was Shut But Didn't Lock

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE – Sources in Uvalde tell Fox News that the teacher who had propped open that door where the shooter entered the building now says she had shut the door but it failed to lock. A teacher at Robb Elementary School who left a door propped open moments...

sanangelolive.com

Plainview Daily Herald

DPS: 40 missing children located in Midland-Odessa

Forty missing children were located or recovered in the Midland-Odessa area during a three-week operation in West Texas, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. “Operation Lost Souls" was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation, DPS and local agencies. The operation recovered a total of 70 missing children, many...
MIDLAND, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Funeral Planned in San Angelo for Uvalde School Shooting Victim

SAN ANGELO, TX – A former San Angelo resident was among those killed in the devastating mass shooting in Uvalde last week. According to the obituary, published by Gutierrez Funeral Home on May 29, Uzlyah Sergio Garcia, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, formerly of San Angelo, Texas passed away on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Garcia was among the 19 children that was murdered in the Robb Elementary Shooting last Wednesday.
conchovalleyhomepage.com

SAPD alerts College Hills residents to an active bee swarm

SAN ANGELO, Texas — College Hills residents were warned to stay indoors and bring their outside pets inside on Wednesday morning due to an active bee swarm. According to an alert issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, people should avoid the area near 3500 West Beauregard Avenue because of an active bee swarm. Police urged residents within a two-block radius of that block to make sure all of their pets are indoors.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSA

Converse man makes Uvalde-related threat to shoot up schools, arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Converse man was arrested early Tuesday morning for making a terroristic threat in relation to the Uvalde school shooting. Converse police said they were contacted Saturday about concerning comments made by a man at an area business the day prior. The man mentioned the Uvalde school shooting, stating that he was going to “shoot up” a middle school, then go to a high school and do the same.
CONVERSE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
KSLA

Custom caskets donated to Texas elementary school shooting victims

(CNN) - A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The caskets came from Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas. Ganem says he was contacted by the Texas Funeral Directors Association the day of the shooting.
EDNA, TX

