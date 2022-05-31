Ellenville, NY Residents Sue HBO for On Set Fire

Residents of one Ulster County town are taking HBO to court. The Hudson Valley has become a hotspot for film and television production companies in recent years. A handful of shows, some of which were nominated for big awards, were filmed in and around the mid-Hudson region. One of...
It's an honor to have grown up in the Hudson Valley. I've always felt bad for people who have to admit they're from places like Iowa or Kansas, where I imagine the state logo is just a giant piece of highway that's leading to a more interesting part of the country.
A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
Lights, camera, action and a fun time with the family this summer. It's June and before you know it summer will be in full swing here in the Hudson Valley. That means all of the fun activities will be coming back and long nights will be filled with fun and family time. With that being said, a popular "family movie night" will be returning to one Orange County area just in time for the official summer season.
Do you agree with this YouTuber's outline for the perfect Upstate and Hudson Valley experience?. The Hudson Valley has so much to offer as far as food and sight seeing. It's impossible to take them all in on one day. It may even be difficult to get the full experience in during an entire week.
Six Orange County residents are accused of defrauding businesses across the Hudson Valley out of a quarter of a million dollars. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced six Hudson Valley residents were arrested following an investigation into an alleged check fraud scheme. The group allegedly defrauded...
Police believe a New York City man plummeted about 300 feet off a cliff in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, June 1, the Town of Cornwall Police Department confirmed a New York City man died while riding his motorcycle in Orange County. "The Town of Cornwall Police Department, with the...
One local family encountered a big and unpleasant shock right in their Dutchess County home. One of my biggest fears is snakes and I'm always terrified I'm going to see one roaming around. It's expected that you'll see them outside, but having to deal with them in your own home is another story. I came across a Facebook post that shared one family's frightening experience with a snake and I still have the creeps from it.
New York State Police arrested three people accusing them of shooting 15 people at a Hudson Valley campground. On Thursday, June 2, New York State Police from Troop K confirmed three people under the age of 18 were arrested for reckless endangerment at a campground in Ulster County. New York...
"...and then Betty showed up." For the last few months, Beaconites had been abuzz with a 'mystery store' set to open on the infamous Main Street. Residents speculated about what could be behind the doors of the new storefront and had even more questions when Beacon Betty popped up on Instagram in April with this photo statement:
When was the last time you had to take a taxi? If you are in and out of a city in the Hudson Valley or one of the five-boroughs, then you know it is an easy and mostly convenient way to get around. How much do you think a cab...
You don't have to look far to find something unique in New Paltz, NY. From the people, to the art, to the food, New Paltz is one of my favorite free-spirited towns in the Hudson Valley. That's why it's no surprise that the "Round House", a new $1.9 million real estate listing that looks like it's pulled right out of Harry Potter, is for sale right outside the town's limits, in Gardiner, NY.
The new singer of rock band Great White is a rocker with quite a resume, originally from right here in the Hudson Valley. Great White formed out of Los Angeles in 1977 and gained success in the 1980's with exposure on MTV and platinum-selling records like 1987's Once Bitten featuring songs like "Rock Me" and "Save Your Love" to the 1989 album ...Twice Shy with songs like "Once Bitten, Twice Shy". The Ian Hunter cover of "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" earned the band a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance. The album went platinum in the summer of 1989 and double platinum by the fall of that same year. Sadly, the band made headlines many years later with the tragic Station Nightclub fire of 2003 which took the lives of around 100 people in West Warwick, Rhode Island.
Today is June 1 and around here that’s a special day. At least it’s special to me. June 1, 1976 is the day that WPDH came on the air as a rock station. And obviously it changed my life. I was only in high school back then, but I pretty much knew that I wanted to be in radio. It was so cool to have a rock station right here in the Hudson Valley, and it was my dream to someday work there.
School officials had to place a Hudson Valley school on lockdown after a suspect parked his car at the school. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a multi-agency response resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old man from the Town of Woodstock after an elementary school was placed on lockdown.
How much do you know about the history of the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley? Learn about the events that shaped our nation. Founded in 1714, the Gomez Mill House is America’s oldest Jewish establishment. For years, the Gomez Mill House operated as a stone-lime and timber operation.
National Donut Day is Friday (June 3). Here's where to get freebies. According to National Day Calendar, National Donut Day is celebrated each year on the first Friday in June. People participate by celebrating the donut and honoring the Salvation Army Lassies, the women that served donuts to soldiers during WWI.
I almost drove off the road. My lane-assist in my car actually started beeping as I drifted onto the shoulder while I gawked at what I saw across the road: the biggest, grandest, and most unbelievable mansion I had ever seen in person had just popped out of nowhere. Mansion...
I'm sure there's an interesting story behind the building, but what exactly is it? Everyday when I'm driving home from work I pass an abandoned building that's located a little before the Shoprite in Lagrangeville off of 82. One thing that's always stood out to me is that it's the perfect location for a small business to go into and thrive. More specifically, it's off of a pretty busy road, right near the entrance for the Taconic State Parkway and near a residential area. However, for as long as I've seen it it's been abandoned and the condition of the structure just seems to be getting worse.
A Dutchess County man who was once charged for promoting a large Donald Trump rally in the Hudson Valley is now accused of killing a mother in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, police released more information about a murder in the Town of Wappinger. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and New...
