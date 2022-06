The commander at the scene of the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside the building as the massacre unfolded, a state senator said Thursday. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the pleas for help from people inside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School on May 24 did not make their way to school district police chief Pete Arredondo.

