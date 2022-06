Like a lot of high school coaches, Bosqueville’s David Anderson has a text thread that he uses to communicate with his players. After Anderson met with Valley Mills coach Doug Shanafelt to set up this week’s Class 2A Region II final series between the Bulldogs and Eagles, Anderson began texting his players to pass along the pairing details. The first question the players wanted to know was, are we playing a series or a one-game playoff? Anderson informed them that it would be a three-game series.

VALLEY MILLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO