Wine, Wings and Wheels is June 4

Summer is heating up, especially when it comes to the adult beverage business and canned cocktails. These alcoholic beverages that many of us might find ourselves sipping poolside or drinking while sitting around the backyard at a barbecue are all the rage. Jack Daniel's, Bacardi Rum, and Sauza tequila are among the many alcohol companies that have seized their piece of the canned cocktail pie. In fact, according to The Spirits Business, the ready-to-drink canned cocktail market is the fastest growing adult beverage market and it is expected to be worth a whopping $57.2 billion by 2032. Additionally, the site reported that vodka-based canned cocktails are slated to be the big winner in 2022, comprising 19.1% of all alcoholic ready-to-drink canned beverages.

