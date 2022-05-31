ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cause of death determined for Monty the piping plover

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAW1I_0fwEKL4F00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Local zoo officials say they now know what killed Monty the piping plover.

A necropsy on the endangered bird determined he died of a severe fungal respiratory infection that restricted his airway, Lincoln Park Zoo announced Tuesday. The zoo worked with the University of Illinois and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Monty did not show any signs of bird flu, officials said. His remains will be turned over to the Field Museum’s avian department.

For the past few years, Monty and his mate, Rose, became famous for nesting over the summer at Montrose Beach. A witness observed Monty expiring there earlier this month; Rose has not been seen at all.

“Lincoln Park Zoo, USFWS, and all those dedicated to Monty and the piping plovers are devastated by this loss but remain hopeful for the future of this species in Chicago and the Great Lakes region,” the zoo said in a news release.

CBS Chicago

Dramatic video of dog rescued from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A team effort to rescue a dog on Lake Michigan this weekend.A boater captured the heroic act on video. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with the person who saw the whole incident unfold.  Annie Ryzak never thought she'd see a dog in distress in Lake Michigan. "I wouldn't wish that on any dog owner." Ryzak said Sunday afternoon, she noticed something swimming in the water in the play pen near Ohio Street Beach. "It was in fact a dog and there were people starting to notice the situation on land," Ryzak said.The National Weather Service warned...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO, IL
