ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

French Football Federation claim 35,000 fans at Champions League final were ticketless or had 'fakes' - based on public transport figures - a day after French government angered Liverpool by claiming 40,000 turned up without valid tickets

By Nathan Salt, Dominic King for MailOnline, Afp Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The French Football Federation (FFF) has waded into the row over the shameful handling of the Champions League final by claiming that 35,000 people without tickets or with 'fake' tickets made their to the Stade de France.

Supporters for both Liverpool and Real Madrid were kept in bottleneck queues for hours on end before the match, forcing a delay to kick-off and the tear-gassing of thousands outside the Stade de France.

The shameful scenes have seen bodies look to disassociate themselves and on Tuesday, France's sports minister sensationally claimed that up to 70 per cent of tickets sold were fakes, and that between 30,000 and 40,000 English supporters were carrying forgeries.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner wrote to Amelie Oudea-Castera, France's sports minister, demanding an apology for her claim that 30,000 to 40,000 people 'without tickets or with fake tickets' had been at the Stade de France.

And Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan gave an impassioned interview about an occasion that had become the 'worst experience in many people's lives'.

Hogan added on the club's website: 'We are also reviewing legal avenues available to us on behalf of affected supporters.'

Twenty-four hours on and the French Football Federation (FFF) waded in with claims of their own, insisting that 35,000 people without tickets or with false tickets went to the Stade de France for the Champions League final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8uoj_0fwEJqxD00
Numerous fans were trapped outside the Stade de France stadium despite having valid tickets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCaOe_0fwEJqxD00
There was a delay before the match kicked off to allow fans outside the stadium to go inside

The federation has claimed that it had deployed 1,650 security and ticketing staff 'in anticipation of the possible presence of people without tickets or in possession of counterfeit tickets'.

The staffing numbers were also said to be '25 per cent higher than that of a sold-out home France match', despite the widespread security problems faced by supporters.

They detailed how 75,000 tickets were on offer for Saturday's final, in which Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0.

Each side was only allocated just under 20,000 each and now the FFF have claimed that 110,000 people made their way to the Stade de France in the north of Paris, a number 'based on information collected from various public and private operators'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZuYM_0fwEJqxD00
The French police have been widely accused of being heavy-handed with largely peaceful fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSZNA_0fwEJqxD00
Liverpool wrote to French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera demanding an apology after it she claimed 30,000 to 40,000 English people were 'without tickets or with fake tickets'

UEFA to refund fans

UEFA have promised to compensate 2,700 ticket-holders who were deprived of the chance to watch Saturday's Champions League final in Paris.

The start of the match was delayed by 36 minutes as chaos reigned at the turnstiles with many Liverpool fans prevented from entering the stadium.

Some of those supporters were also pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed by French riot police.

Many were eventually able to access the ground after the match had started but others missed the game entirely.

'We have asked UEFA, who have agreed with us, that these people be precisely identified and receive immediate compensation,' said French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera.

'79,200 people took public transport, 21,000 the bus (fans, partners and UEFA invitees), 6,000 in taxis and with private drivers, and 4,100 in their own private vehicles,' the FFF explained in a statement on Tuesday.

The FFF concluded that around the stadium there were '35,000 extra people in possession of counterfeit tickets or without tickets' and they 'caused public disorder by blocking the gates to the stadium and preventing some holders of real tickets from entering before the kick-off of the match scheduled for 9.00pm'.

French Interior Minister Darmanin looked to unfairly pin the blame on Liverpool's fan-base on Monday, himself claiming there had been 30,000 to 40,000 fans of the Merseyside club with counterfeit tickets or without tickets outside the Stade de France.

Those numbers had been fiercely contested amid criticism from Liverpool and the British government of policing of the final.

The angry fall-out continued on Monday when one French politician blamed Jurgen Klopp for the chaos after the Liverpool manager encouraged fans to travel to Paris regardless of whether they had a ticket.

Liverpool themselves have since been inundated with more than 5,000 first hand testimonies from supporters about their experiences in Paris.

Anfield officials are going to huge lengths to compile a body of evidence to illustrate how brutal the French police were at the Stade de France and how shocking the organisation around the event was that led to their fans being put in positions of danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBCJX_0fwEJqxD00
Liverpool have reacted with fury after the French government's latest attempt to blame their supporters for the chaos that erupted at Saturday's Champions League final (pictured above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bY6J_0fwEJqxD00
Fans, including young women and children, were sprayed with tear gas by French police (right)

A shocking new detail is the demographic of those who were brutally treated included people with disabilities.

Though UEFA announced on Monday they have commissioned an independent review, which will be led by the Portuguese Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues, Liverpool are conducting their own investigation and revealed on Monday night that they had set up a database for fans to get in touch.

Such is the depth of feeling on the issue - and how many people have been affected - Liverpool were staggered by the amount of responses they received in the first 24 hours; Hogan, the club's Chief Executive, has analysed many and is appalled by what he has read.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Much-changed Wales warm up for World Cup play-off final with Nations League defeat to Poland

Wales’ understudies failed to deliver a World Cup boost as they slipped to a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Poland.Just four days before their World Cup play-off final, Jonny Williams’ second international goal gave an unfamiliar Wales line-up a 52nd-minute lead in Wroclaw.But Poland substitutes Jakub Kaminski and Karol Swiderski struck in the final 18 minutes to turn the game on its head and inflict a first defeat on Wales since their Euro 2020 loss to Denmark last summer.Captain Gareth Bale was absent from Wales’ matchday squad after arriving from Real Madrid’s Champions League celebrations, with boss Robert Page shuffling...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Scotland star Ryan Christie cannot bear watching Ukraine and Wales fight for spot at the World Cup, insisting that the play-off final would be a 'tough watch' after seeing his side crash out

Ryan Christie admits he won’t have the stomach to watch Wales and Ukraine battle it out for a place in the World Cup on Sunday following Scotland’s dismal display at Hampden. Heading into the play-off semi-final on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run, Steve Clarke’s side were...
Daily Mail

My hell living as a royal: Former Qatari princess found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella described lonely 'golden cage' in final interview and how prince had wooed her despite 28-year age gap - before she was forced to sell jewels after bitter divorce

A former princess of Qatar who was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Marbella opened up about her 'nightmare' life as a royal in her final interview just weeks before her death. Princess Kasia Al Thani, 45, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Werner
Person
Billy Hogan
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Tennis World Usa

Goran Ivanisevic: "Novak Djokovic's 2022? He should never have gone..."

On the eve, no one could have ever imagined such a troubled season for the number one in the world, between problems not related to tennis, not perfect physical conditions and a long ascent in tournaments on clay. Novak Djokovic, despite the many difficulties starting from the impossibility of playing the Australian Open and the US competitions (due to the absence of the anti-Covid vaccination), maintained the primacy of the world ranking and the status for almost all the first five months of the year.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#French Police#The Champions League#The Stade De France#Real Madrid#English
BBC

Mali replace Nigeria at Women's Basketball World Cup 2022

Mali have replaced Nigeria at the 2022 Women's Basketball World Cup set to be played in Australia in September and October. The sport's world governing body, Fiba, announced the move after the Nigerian government's decision in May to withdraw from international basketball for two years. Fiba added it will announce...
WORLD
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Barcelona star Gerard Pique, Shakira reportedly split amid shocking cheating allegations

Barcelona superstar defender Gerard Pique has found himself in the middle of a major controversy involving his pop-star wife, Shakira. According to various reports, the power couple have split up after the pop icon caught the Barcelona star in the act of cheating. The reports indicate that Pique has been living alone in his apartment in Barcelona for a few weeks since the incident and that the pair will officially separate at some point in the near future.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

State of Origin legend Gorden Tallis reveals the innocent mistake West Indies cricket great Brian Lara made when they shared a car on the way to Andrew Symonds' funeral

West Indies cricket great Brian Lara left a number of former Australian cricketers in stitches when he made a hilarious assumption about NRL legend Gorden Tallis at Andrew Symonds' funeral. By pure coincidence, Lara - who flew 10,000km direct from India to pay his respects in person to Symonds -...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Argentina fans descend on Trafalgar Square in their THOUSANDS before Finalissima at Wembley against Euro 2020 champions Italy... with Lionel Messi and Co backed by huge following from South America

Argentina's loyal supporters found their voice hours before the first ever Finalissima match against Italy as fans flocked in their thousands to Trafalgar Square pre-match. The Central London meeting spot has become a popular haunt for football fans heading for the English capital and Argentina's fans made the square their own on Wednesday afternoon.
SOCCER
The Independent

World Cup fixtures: Groups, dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi hails 'beautiful' Finalissima victory against European champions Italy at Wembley... with the Argentina superstar launched into the air by crafty team-mates following his two-assist masterclass in London

Lionel Messi could not escape the grips of his team-mates as he was launched into the air in celebration to mark his man-of-the-match display at Wembley against Italy. Two assists from the Paris Saint-Germain striker helped Argentina cruise to victory against the European champions. Messi hailed Argentina's 'beautiful final' after...
SOCCER
Reuters

UEFA to stage women's 'Finalissima' in Europe

June 2 (Reuters) - A women's 'Finalissima' between the winners of this year's Women's Euro and Copa America Femenina will be played in Europe, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday. UEFA said the date and venue of the event will be announced in due course. The Women's Euro...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy