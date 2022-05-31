Calls for more transparency, entrepreneurship as Ho-Chunk Nation envisions an economy beyond gaming￼

The Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is reported to be about 200-thousand dollars over its budget. When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos first appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the review a budget of 676-thousand dollars was established. A report this week reveals the state has spent a little over 896-thousand dollars on the review and five lawsuits connected to it. The Journal Sentinel reported the figures after obtaining invoices under the state’s open records law. The investigation was launched almost a year ago.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO