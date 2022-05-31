ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Calls for more transparency, entrepreneurship as Ho-Chunk Nation envisions an economy beyond gaming￼

By Jim Malewitz / Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Ho-Chunk-Event-audio.mp3. Listen to the audio from the event in Black River Falls, Wis. Transcript...

wisconsinwatch.org

