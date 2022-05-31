ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sen. Ted Cruz proposes one door entry at TX schools, safety experts say it's not feasible

By Ricardo Lewis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Texas GOP lawmakers are starting to propose ideas to better secure schools in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde. Senator Ted Cruz said one solution to consider is having one door for students and staff to come in and out, but a safety expert said that's not...

Teachers group marches to Sen. Ted Cruz's office in Austin demanding gun reform

AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the American Federation of Teachers are calling on lawmakers to take action following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Tuesday members marched through downtown Austin to Senator Ted Cruz's office. That's where they demanded common-sense gun reform. The Texas chapter of the American Federation...
AUSTIN, TX
Teacher's Union response to Gov. Abbott: 'It doesn't take more committees'

AUSTIN - The Texas State Teachers Association didn't mince words when they heard about Governor Greg Abbott's formation of a new legislative committee following last week's mass shooting in Uvalde. Governor Greg Abbott sent a joint letter on Wednesday to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan Wednesday requesting...
UVALDE, TX
Gov. Abbott requests special legislative committee following tragic shooting in Uvalde

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott sent a joint letter to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan Wednesday requesting the Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees following last week’s tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The special legislative committees should be charged with examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.
UVALDE, TX
Border patrol agents discover over 200 migrants in the past two days

DEL RIO, Texas – In just less than 40 hours, border patrol agents discovered three large groups of migrants on the Southern border, two of the groups had over 200 migrants. Border patrol agents discovered the large group of migrants in Del, Rio, Texas. Agents say that the Del Rio Sector accounts for almost 50 percent of large group apprehensions.
DEL RIO, TX
New Texas flood simulation system could save lives when natural disasters strike

San Antonio mariachis serenade the community of Uvalde

Archbishop García-Siller speaks out about politicians' narrow vision after school shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller says pro-lifers worry about the baby in the womb but kill the 9-year-old child. That works for politicians and politics, people that they say that are pro-life and is so narrow their vision. To be pro-life that we will call in the Catholic church, respect life has to be consistent, which means from the womb conception to natural death and all in between. And that means children, the youth, the sick, the drug addicts, the, married people, the homeless, the people in death row, we have to be consistent. And for the most part, politicians are not consistent and they use the pro-life to promote their base. And it's a very narrow picture to take care of the baby in the womb and to kill it when it's nine years old, how do you what, what is the logic there?"
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UCISD police chief sworn in as new Uvalde City Council member

UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde City Council members were sworn in Tuesday, which included Pete Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde School District, according to a statement from the Office of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin. Out of respect for the families no ceremony was held. “Uvalde City Council members...
UVALDE, TX
Free Fishing Day in Texas is this Saturday!

KERRVILLE, Texas - Who's ready to go fishing for FREE?. This Saturday, June 4, is Free Fishing Day in Texas! Once a year, Texas Parks and Wildlife allows everyone to fish in any public body of water without a fishing license. It's a great opportunity for people to try fishing...
KERRVILLE, TX
Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
How you can help provide free grief support for the Uvalde community

SAN ANTONIO – The people of Uvalde and surrounding communities are going to need access to professional counseling for the years ahead. That’s why the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas (CBCST) has launched a fundraising campaign to open a center in Uvalde that provides free grief support.
UVALDE, TX
Benefit concert in Hondo will help support Uvalde victims

HONDO, Texas - A benefit concert in Hondo this weekend will help support victims of last week's mass shooting. It'll take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grand Pavilion in Hondo. There will be live music and activities. Done right cookers is one of the...
HONDO, TX
Deputies say that Gonzalo Lopez is dead after officer involved shooting

CENTERVILLE, Texas - On the search for the Texas inmate who escaped custody, prison officials confirmed moments ago that law enforcement discovered the bodies of 2 adults and 3 children. They were found in a home near Centerville, where 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez escaped. In Leon County, back on May 12th,...
JOURDANTON, TX

