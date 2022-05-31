ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWTR officials want fans to think race happens ‘naturally’

By Scott Cousins
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MADISON - When the green flag drops Sunday on the Enjoy Illinois 300, officials at World Wide Technology Raceway want fans to feel that it is all happening naturally. The reality is far different. While in the works for 25 years, the precise planning for Sunday's race began in...

ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

