Orchard Park, NY

Araiza's booming punt highlights Bills' OTA session on Tuesday

By Sal Capaccio
 3 days ago

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Under sunny skies and mid-80-degree temperatures, the Buffalo Bills continued their offseason workouts with another Organized Team Activity session on Tuesday, the only media-available session of the week.

Reporters finally got a chance to see Matt Araiza punt the football. The sixth-round pick had been doing most of his work indoors during previous OTAs the media were allowed to watch.

The rookie nicknamed “Punt God” lived up to his reputation on Tuesday, at least on one of his punts:

While Araiza can boom the ball, he will also need to be able to hold well and consistently on field goals and extra points. He did not hold for any attempts during Tuesday’s session.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a noticeable absence from the practice. Allen is in Las Vegas preparing for "The Match" on Wednesday night, a 12-hole charity golf event featuring Allen and Patrick Mahomes taking on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

While official attendance and anything injury-related is not announced by the team, several key names were not seen by reporter. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir worked off to the side with trainers the entire session.

Buffalo, NY
