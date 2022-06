The Covid-19 pandemic has brought many industries to their knees and reshaped the way employees approach their work duties and responsibilities by making it necessary to adjust to fulfilling them from their own homes instead of the office spaces. The topic of remote working still manages to stir up controversy, as some people enjoy it and wouldn't want to go back to the old days of long commutes, while others can't wait to return to their designated desks.

22 DAYS AGO