Giancarlo Stanton, Aroldis Chapman take next steps towards Yankees return

The Yankees could desperately use a boost in the outfield with Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo struggling badly, and they hope to get a big one soon.

Giancarlo Stanton told Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network that he hit on the field at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, and that he was just about to begin light running as well to begin his road back from ankle inflammation. He could ramp up his recovery by the end of the week, and Aaron Boone said he could be back once the 10 days are up.

Stanton was placed on the 10-day IL last week after leaving Thursday’s game following a swing and a miss on a strikeout, which appeared to result in some discomfort in his lower right leg. It was initially announced as a calf strain, but Aaron Boone gave a promising clarification when he told reporters it was ankle inflammation.

Stanton, who has battled injuries for much of his Yankee tenure, has 11 home runs and an .862 OPS so far this season.

Aroldis Chapman played catch on the field on Tuesday, but there is still no timetable for a return from his Achilles injury.

