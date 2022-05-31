Dog in Taylors SC is the oldest pup alive, says Guinness World Records

(WSPA) — Bobby and Julie Gregory of Taylors, South Carolina, had no idea when they decided to add a puppy to their family that their beloved Pebbles would hold the record for the oldest dog alive almost two decades later, according to a press release from Guinness World Records .

The four-pound Toy Fox Terrier, who was born on March 28, 2000, is now 22 years old, proving to the world that anything is “paw-sible,” according to the press release, published last week.

The Gregorys knew Pebbles was older after hearing about TobyKeith, the world’s oldest living dog.

“Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record,” said Julie.

Pebbles the dog from Taylors S.C. is the oldest in the world, according to Guinness records (Courtesy: Guinness World Records).

“When I saw TobyKeith’s story all over the news, I applied.”

On the other hand, Pebbles’ schedule resembles that of a party animal. She spends her days sleeping in till 5 o’clock in the afternoon and listening to country music, according to the press release.

“She loves listening to country music while she is sleeping. Her two favorite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yokum,” Julie continued.

Pebbles has something to eat and drink as soon as she wakes up from her canine slumber before staying up all night, according to the press release.

Pebbles was once a happily married dog, but she became a widow in 2017 after her 16-year-old “husband,” Rocky, a Toy Fox Terrier, died.

The two had 24 puppies together, according to the press release.

“Pebbles doesn’t have a favorite toy, but she loves to snuggle under blankets,” said Julie.

Pebbles enjoys warm weather and likes to sit on the stairs of her family’s pool and soak up the sun during the summer.

Remarkably, Pebbles still has quite an appetite and looks forward to enjoying her meals, according to the press release.

In 2012, her veterinarian placed her on a cat food diet, which is said to be much higher in meat-based protein than dog food, according to the press release.

So, what’s the key to helping a dog live a long and healthy life?

Julie recommends showering your pooch with love, attention, and plenty of food, according to the press release.

“Treat them like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food and proper healthcare,” said Julie in the press release.

