Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers

By The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

(AP) — The unofficial start of summer over the Memorial Day weekend offers a troubling glimpse of what lies ahead for travelers during the peak vacation season. U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware. Delta Air Lines, usually among the […]

