ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Rims and tires stolen from Owen Wilson's Tesla: report

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06LiU5_0fwEHFo600

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KNX) – Actor Owen Wilson had the rims and wheels of his Tesla stolen from his Santa Monica home Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

The actor’s Tesla was parked in front of his home at the time the robbery occurred, TMZ reported citing law enforcement sources.

The Santa Monica Police Department was notified of the robbery the following morning, but have not confirmed publicly that the victim was Wilson.

The stolen parts were worth $4,000, according to City News Service.

No arrested have been made in the case.

An investigation is ongoing.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicle With Child Inside

A woman was in custody Thursday for allegedly stealing another woman’s SUV, which had the victim’s child in the rear seat, police said. Officers were sent to 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a kidnapping, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Two-Vehicle High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash, One At-Large

A high-speed pursuit involving two vehicles that passed through Santa Clarita at over 100 mph led to one of the suspects crashing on Wednesday morning near Soledad Canyon. Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on the northbound 14 Freeway near Sand Canyon Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.
foxla.com

LA Mayor's office employee hits, kills pedestrian on freeway

LOS ANGELES - The director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Crisis Response Team fatally struck a pedestrian on the Hollywood (170) Freeway in North Hollywood, the mayor's office confirmed Wednesday. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was struck around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound freeway at Victory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
KTLA.com

Video: Drivers throw punches after fender bender in Torrance

A Torrance fistfight caught on camera appears to have started as a case of road rage. The altercation began Tuesday with a fender bender near Torrance Boulevard and Elm Avenue, according to the Torrance Police Department. “One of the vehicles cut the other one off and then slammed on brakes...
Canyon News

Two Suspects In Strong Arm Robbery Arrested

SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department have arrested two suspects connected to a strong arm robbery that transpired on Monday, May 30. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in a press release to Canyon News that at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a radio call of a robbery in the area of 3rd & Strand Street. The caller reported a male subject took the victims purse by force, entered a nearby Ford Explorer and fled the scene. The caller provided Dispatch the suspect vehicle’s last known direction of travel.
CBS LA

Arrest made in Bell after vehicle stolen with 5-month-old baby inside

On Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a stolen vehicle with a 5-month-old baby inside. According to authorities, the parent stopped near 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue in South L.A. to inspect a flat tire. When she exited the vehicle the female suspect jumped into the car and drove away with the mother's child in the back seat. The mother was able to track the vehicle because her cellphone which was still inside. Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the vehicle, which was found near the area of Gage and Fishburn Avenues in Bell. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.She was taken into custody without incident. Her identity has not been released at this time.The 5-month-old was found inside the vehicle, unharmed and was reunited with the mother.A rescue ambulance was requested at the scene as a precaution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 shot in ‘gun battle’ at Rialto park during school trip

One person was killed and another wounded when a gun battle broke out in a Rialto park where elementary school children were playing during a field trip on Wednesday, authorities said. Neither victims were students. The shooting on the basketball courts of Rialto’s Alec Fergusson Park was during the field trip for about 100 Fitzgerald […]
RIALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Tmz#City News Service#Knx News
KTLA

1 dead, SigAlert issued after fiery crash on 605 Fwy: Officials

A person is dead and both sides of the 605 Freeway were closed after a crash in Los Alamitos. The crash was reported a few minutes after 9 p.m., and officials responded to a reported vehicle fire on the freeway south of Katella Avenue, according to Captain Barta of the Orange County Fire Authority. A […]
LATACO

Surrounded By SWAT and K9 Units, Suspect Escapes Cops and Armored Vehicles in El Segundo, After Hours Long Standoff

Three days after a gunman killed 19 children in Texas, the El Segundo Police Department (ESPD) and agencies from Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne, K9 units, armored vehicles, drones, and crisis negotiators surrounded an unresponsive driver with a reported handgun parked blocks away from two schools. Despite the overwhelming police response, somehow, the driver accomplished what nearly 3/4 of drivers in the state of California fail to do during police chases…they got away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
pasadenanow.com

Driver Crashes, Car Bursts Into Flames As Pasadena Police Pursuit Ends

A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Wednesday night after the suspect lost control of his sedan and collided with trees on Sunset Avenue near Cedar Street. Police said the suspect fled and despite an intensive manhunt remains at large Thursday morning. Pasadena police Lt. Sean Dawkins said the...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

KTLA says goodbye to Mark Kono, longtime Sky 5 pilot and reporter

For nearly two decades, Mark Kono has soared over the freeways of Los Angeles to make sure we’re avoiding traffic and getting to work on time. Now, he’s taking off for the next chapter. “It’s just time for a little bit of a change,” explained the Sky 5...
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy