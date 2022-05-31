Rims and tires stolen from Owen Wilson's Tesla: report

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KNX) – Actor Owen Wilson had the rims and wheels of his Tesla stolen from his Santa Monica home Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

The actor’s Tesla was parked in front of his home at the time the robbery occurred, TMZ reported citing law enforcement sources.

The Santa Monica Police Department was notified of the robbery the following morning, but have not confirmed publicly that the victim was Wilson.

The stolen parts were worth $4,000, according to City News Service.

No arrested have been made in the case.

An investigation is ongoing.

