Citations for unruly parties over Memorial Day holiday weekend down from previous weeks

4J district officials are assuring students and families that an incident with two young adults outside South Eugene High School has been addressed by Eugene Police. An EPD spokesperson says they got a call at 9:14 Wednesday morning about the two walking across from the school near 18th and Patterson. One pointed what looked like a weapon at the school, ground, and an electrical box.
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged DUII hit and run incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. the 29-year old was identified as the driver of an SUV that crashed into a power pole in the 600 block of Northeast Chestnut Avenue. The suspect allegedly fled the scene and went to a nearby residence. The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
VENETA, Ore. -- One person is seriously hurt and a suspect is wanted for a hit-and-run, the Lane County Sheriff’s office reports. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in the area of Territorial Highway near Demming Road just after 1 a.m. on June 2. Deputies say that when they arrived, they learned that a person helping someone else jump-start their car was hit by a passing vehicle.
A Clackamas County couple were arrested by Central Oregon drug agents late Tuesday night in a traffic stop on Highway 97 south of Redmond, accused of trafficking in fentanyl pills and distributing them in Central Oregon.
Roseburg Police cited a woman after an alleged plant theft incident early Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. the 61-year old was found with multiple potted plants in her vehicle, next to the front doors of Bi-Mart, in the 1300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The woman could not provide a receipt and store management wanted to pursue charges.
A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
Roseburg Police Jailed a woman following an alleged DUII incident early Saturday. An RPD report said just before 3:15 a.m. an officer was driving south on Southeast Jackson Street whey they observed a sports car driving east on Southeast Washington, going in the wrong direction., The vehicle then made a left turn onto Jackson and began going north towards the patrol vehicle, which was also the wrong way.
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
Authorities are investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman whose body was found late Tuesday night at a property along Cloverdale Road east of Sisters, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.
A Roseburg man was jailed in connection with an alleged stolen vehicle incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said at 3:15 p.m. a deputy was traveling down Rolling Hills Road in Green when he spotted a sedan which had been reported as stolen. Prior to seeing that vehicle the deputy passed a man at the corner of Rolling Hills and Stella, who was walking south. The man kept his head down as the deputy passed by.
With thousands of athletes and spectators converging on Eugene next month for the world track championships, public safety officials are planning for one of the largest security events that Oregon has ever seen. Andre’ Le Duc with the University of Oregon is chair of the Safety and Security Committee for...
22-year-old Jamie Cervantes Urenda went to prison in June of 1987 on a charge for first degree rape. He escaped with another inmate in 1989 from an Oregon Department of Corrections' recreation yard in Salem.
PORTLAND, Ore. — After a prolonged period of increasing gun violence, the Old Town homeless village located on the corner of Northwest 6th Avenue and Hoyt Street will permanently close down later this month. “It simply became too unsafe and untenable for us,” said Andy Goebel. Goebel runs...
Both drivers were cited following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police Report said at 10:25 a.m. a man was driving westbound on West Harvard Avenue when his SUV collided with a second vehicle at the intersection with West Stanton Avenue. Neither driver had insurance and the one who...
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies requested the public’s help Wednesday night in finding a missing Bend-area man last seen at midday Tuesday. Jason R. Smith, 36, was reported missing Wednesday morning, Sgt. Nathan Garibay said. He was last believed to be at Peter Skene Ogden Wayside (the “High Bridge” over the Crooked
Hubbard Police shoot a loose dog after officer was bitten while trying to corral itGood morning Hubbard. As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate event occur last evening (June 1). We had two Hubbard Police officers on duty who came across a dog at large outside the Hubbard City Hall. While attempting to secure the animal one of our officers was attacked. The accompanying officer needed to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The officer who obtained the injury was transported to the hospital and as of this morning is recovering and will be ok. It was unfortunate the responding officers had to resort to deadly force to stop the attack, but because of the quick reaction of the accompanying officer, he was able to prevent a more serious injury or even an attack on a resident. I would like to remind residents to please ensure your dogs are safely secured in their yards or homes. This incident was very unfortunate and preventable. Charles Rostocil -- Hubbard mayor {loadposition sub-article-01}
EUGENE, Ore. - You can recycle that now. Starting June 1, Lane County residents with curbside recycling bins - including residents of Eugene and Springfield - can recycle #1 and #2 bottles, jars and jugs. The materials will also be accepted at county transfer stations. Empty pizza boxes are also...
A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged menacing incident on Monday. A DCSO report said at about 9:20 p.m. a caller said some subjects had come to his neighbor’s house on Maple Street in Riddle. The caller went outside to tell them his neighbor was not home and that they needed to leave. The caller said the subjects began to get confrontational with him. One allegedly shoved the caller up against the door of his house while the other man pointed a pistol at him. The pair then left in a vehicle.
