New Berlin, WI

Varsity Softball Sectional Semifinal @ New Berlin West — Tuesday, May 31st

By Admin
gopiratespwhs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarsity softball takes on New Berlin West tonight at 4:30pm at...

gopiratespwhs.com

gopiratespwhs.com

Softball Sectional Final @ Lake Mills Rotary Park — Thursday, June 2nd

Varsity softball takes on the Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings tonight at 5pm at Lake Mills Rotary Park for the Sectional Final. The address to the park is 200 Sandy Beach Road Lake Mills, WI 53551. Admission is $7. Children under 6 are $1. Concessions will be available. Go Pirates!!
gopiratespwhs.com

Port Softball Ends Season at Sectional Final

Port Washington Varsity Softball battled in the Sectional Final on Thursday night in Lake Mills. Port Washington (#4) and Wisconsin Lutheran (#1) were scoreless through six innings thanks to solid pitching on both sides. Port starting pitcher, Ashley Zygowski, had five straight 1-2-3 innings during the second through the sixth with a total of 11 strikeouts and 0 hits. In the top of the seventh, Wisconsin Lutheran managed to score 2 unearned runs, and senior pitcher Kate Cavanaugh closed out the inning with a strikeout in a bases loaded situation. Port offense could not pull through in the bottom half of the inning. Peyton Mueller-Stenz had the one hit for Port in the game.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI

