Varsity Softball Sectional Semifinal @ New Berlin West — Tuesday, May 31st

Port Washington Varsity Softball battled in the Sectional Final on Thursday night in Lake Mills. Port Washington (#4) and Wisconsin Lutheran (#1) were scoreless through six innings thanks to solid pitching on both sides. Port starting pitcher, Ashley Zygowski, had five straight 1-2-3 innings during the second through the sixth with a total of 11 strikeouts and 0 hits. In the top of the seventh, Wisconsin Lutheran managed to score 2 unearned runs, and senior pitcher Kate Cavanaugh closed out the inning with a strikeout in a bases loaded situation. Port offense could not pull through in the bottom half of the inning. Peyton Mueller-Stenz had the one hit for Port in the game.

PORT WASHINGTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO