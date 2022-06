TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly four years, guests will be welcomed back to the Topeka Zoo’s Butterfly Garden. On Tuesday, June 1, the Topeka Zoo announced that after nearly four years, it will once again welcome guests back to its Butterfly Garden. Expected to start next week, it said visitors will be able to walk among five species of free-flying native butterflies as they learn about their life stages and the importance of pollination.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO