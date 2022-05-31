Las Vegas Strip Resort Gets 'Extensive' Makeover

Las Vegas is a city of bright lights and attractions, so to compete for business on the Strip, casino resorts have to be on the cutting edge.

Twenty years may not seem like a long time in the history of most buildings, but for a casino it's enough to make a building ancient.

So it's a good thing for the 17-year old Wynn (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report Las Vegas, the facelift the casino is currently going through is expected to be completed in June 2022.

The nearly 2,700 room casino resort is redesigning its suites, rooms, elevator lobbies and resort tower corridors.

"As guests' needs and tastes evolve, we are constantly advancing details that not only meet but exceed their discerning tastes," Todd-Avery Lenahan, president and chief commercial officer of Wynn Design and Development and the person leading redesign told Travel Weekly.

"Our redesigned rooms are equal parts warm and dramatic, intimate and sophisticated. The guestrooms are meant to be your personal space while we are hosting you and are designed to be a respite, an exhale at the end of your day."

Lenahan is behind the design of supper club Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, the Cocktail Collection on the Lake of Dreams as well as Wynn Las Vegas' newest restaurant, Casa Playa.

Las Vegas Getting Its Groove Back

Wynn won't be the only major resort doing work on its properties.

At the moment, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a project that has been on a nearly 20-year odyssey, continues its slow journey to a late-2023 opening. In addition, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report has decided to rebrand it's Bally's Casino into its Horseshoe brand, a move that was prompted by Bally's Corporation BALY wanting to use that name on a revamped Tropicana.

Those moves are all happening at the same time two different NBA-ready arena projects are underway in the city while a deal for a Les Vegas Strip stadium for the Oakland Athletics seems inevitable.

If that wasn't enough major construction (and Las Vegas has numerous smaller, but still large projects underway), the city also has the pending rebrand of the Mirage into a Hard Rock. That will likely involve the demolition of the famed Mirage Volcano (despite efforts to derail that project).

It's a breathtaking amount of construction even for a city as vibrant and ever-changing as Las Vegas. Now, a new project has emerged that may not be as flashy, but may actually be more important to every casino operator on the Strip including Caesars, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, Wynn Resorts, and the other big players.