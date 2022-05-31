Giant stash of Fentanyl pills seized in Arizona traffic stop

Casa Grande police seized approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills from two Phoenix women after a traffic stop last week. “On Monday May 23rd, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a Casa Grande Police Department K9 officer and K9 Deutz conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande. The vehicle, a black SUV, was stopped for speeding and the driver was identified as Martha Lopez. Tania Luna Solis was a passenger along with two juvenile passengers. During the traffic stop, K9 Deutz and his handler discovered approximately 500,000 Fentanyl pills concealed in collagen supplement bottles. Additionally, one handgun and a large amount of U.S. currency was discovered,” according to a press release from the City of Casa Grande Police Department.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO