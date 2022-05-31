ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Grande, AZ

Giant stash of Fentanyl pills seized in Arizona traffic stop

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women were arrested last week near Casa Grande after police found half-a-million fentanyl pills during a speeding stop on Interstate 10. The pills were discovered concealed in collagen supplement bottles during a search that also turned up a handgun and...

KTAR.com

Arizona AG: Man indicted on 8 charges after drug seizure

PHOENIX — A man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs has been indicted on eight charges, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday. Among the charges Jose Luis Montoya Miranda faces include possession of multiple narcotic drugs for sale, conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and misconduct involving weapons, according to a press release.
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Police Seize 500,000 Fentanyl Pills from Two Phoenix Women

Casa Grande police seized approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills from two Phoenix women after a traffic stop last week. “On Monday May 23rd, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a Casa Grande Police Department K9 officer and K9 Deutz conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande. The vehicle, a black SUV, was stopped for speeding and the driver was identified as Martha Lopez. Tania Luna Solis was a passenger along with two juvenile passengers. During the traffic stop, K9 Deutz and his handler discovered approximately 500,000 Fentanyl pills concealed in collagen supplement bottles. Additionally, one handgun and a large amount of U.S. currency was discovered,” according to a press release from the City of Casa Grande Police Department.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
kjzz.org

This Kingman man says nuclear test radiation killed his father. He's still fighting for compensation

Eddie Pattillo and his wife, Mary Jane Pattillo, pose with their two children, Kim and Cullin Pattillo, at their home in Kingman, Arizona, on Feb. 3, 2022. Congress last month approved a two-year extension of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA. It’s meant to help people who were exposed to radiation from nuclear testing in Nevada in the 1950s and '60s and then developed cancer. But it does not include those living in two specific areas: Clark County, Nevada, and lower Mohave County in Arizona.
AZFamily

New details on Scottsdale grandmother accused of torturing, murdering grandson

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Department of Child Safety investigated a Scottsdale family three separate times, yet they ultimately chose to leave a young boy in his grandmother’s custody. That grandmother, Stephanie Davis, is accused of torturing and murdering him. The case dates back to January, and Arizona’s Family has continued to push for answers.
AZFamily

47 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 47 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
KOLD-TV

Man detained, woman sent to hospital after incident outside shops at El Con Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police detained a man after a woman was injured in a reported aggravated assault outside some shops at El Con Center on Thursday, June 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide any other details about the assault or the woman’s injuries.
