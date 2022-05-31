ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

'God's plan': Fernandes takes over Columbus Diocese with ceremony at Westerville parish

By Danae King, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f63PW_0fwEDzXe00

Applause, laughter and hymns echoed in the cavernous church as the Rev. Earl K. Fernandes was ordained and installed Tuesday as the 13th bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus .

The almost three-hour ceremony at Saint Paul the Apostle Church in Westerville was in turn solemn, joyful and mirthful, with approximately 1,500 people in attendance for the ceremonial event.

Fernandes, 49, was named the next Columbus bishop on April 2 by Pope Francis. Born in Toledo to Indian immigrants, he is the first Indian-American Catholic bishop.

'Here I am Lord': Next Catholic bishop of Columbus felt call to priesthood early

During the homily and remarks from the pope’s representative to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Fernandes was lightly teased, but also praised.

The bishop-elect sat in a gold and maroon robe, a zucchetto (a skull cap won by bishops) already atop his head when he entered the sanctuary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4aSo_0fwEDzXe00

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz among attendees

Pierre noted Fernandes’ smile and said that, though it’s not all he’ll need for his new position, it’s “not at all a bad start.”

Indeed, Fernandes was seen grinning, often widely, throughout the ceremony.

Before reading the letter from the pope appointing Fernandes bishop, Pierre addressed the fellow priest, who was not too long ago an employee of his at the Apostolic Nunciature, the offices of the pope's representative to the United States, in Washington, D.C.

Columbus Diocese: New Bishop-elect Earl Fernandes is first Indian-American Catholic bishop

Pierre pointed out that, with three former bishops of Columbus in attendance — retired bishops James Griffin and Frederick Campbell and Bishop Robert Brennan , now bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn — Fernandes would have "no shortage of counselors” in his new role.

Brennan, Pierre and Archbishop Dennis Schnurr , of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati , led the Mass together. And Fernandes' brother, Trevor Fernandes, a deacon in northwest Ohio, proclaimed the gospel and was by his brother's side for much of the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0W09_0fwEDzXe00

A choir sang many hymns and Fernandes himself distributed Holy Communion wafers to those in attendance toward the end of the service, his trademark smile on his face as he did so.

The leader of the Archdiocese of Atlanta , Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer , gave the homily and called Fernandes a friend.

What it means for the diocese: Columbus Catholic Bishop Robert Brennan leaving for Brooklyn

Hartmayer praised Fernandes' parents: his late father Sydney and his mother, Thelma, who was watching the livestream from Toledo as she was too frail to travel for the ceremony.

"These two wonderful people have had the strongest influence on Father Earl's life, especially his spiritual life," Hartmayer said. "They were his mentors ... his first teachers in the way of faith."

Fernandes — who spoke during the Mass only ceremonially, in prayer and verse — also has attributed his faith to his parents.

'Hallmark' of his time as bishop: Brennan hopes diocese reorientation continues without him

He was born the fourth of five boys and told The Dispatch in a previous interview that his parents were devout and saw the church as their family, as they had left their blood relatives behind in India to seek a new life for their sons.

"They taught him well," Hartmayer continued.

Hartmayer noted that Fernandes made history when he was ordained as a bishop, as he is the Catholic Church's first Indian-American bishop. He thanked the fellow priest for his advice and friendship.

"Today, the Diocese of Columbus shouts and sings for joy as they receive their new shepherd," Hartmayer said.

Among the invited attendees were Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran; Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz , who was a classmate of Fernandes' at St. Francis de Sales High School in Toledo; interfaith leaders; about 35 bishops and more than 200 priests.

Pope Francis, in a letter translated from Latin to English, described Fernandes as being “of strong faith and good character."

After Pierre read the letter, he and Fernandes shook hands and embraced before Fernandes walked the aisle of the large church, holding the Pope's decree above his head to show those in the pews. They gave him a standing ovation — and a few "woo-hoos."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGmPJ_0fwEDzXe00

'I think he’s going to bring a fresh perspective'

St. Paul the Apostle in Westerville is the largest parish in the diocese, with about 4,200 families, and has the biggest church building, with about 1,500 seats.

Jane Collinsworth, a Saint Paul parishioner and Westerville resident, attended the installation Mass with her husband, Dave, who is a candidate for deacon.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Collinsworth said, of being invited to the Mass. “This is festive.”

5 things to know: Columbus Catholic bishop-elect Earl Fernandes

Collinsworth has high hopes for the future of the diocese under Fernandes.

“I think he’s going to bring a fresh perspective, and I think he’s going to breathe new life into so many things that need it,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395NSm_0fwEDzXe00

'I know he will set this whole diocese on fire in love for the Lord'

There were some familiar faces in the church for Fernandes to see as he walked the aisle to show off his letter and then, at the end, to bless everyone.

Megan Mears, 38, and her daughter Evie, 7, came all the way from Cincinnati to see Fernandes installed and ordained bishop. As she entered the church, Mears' eyes were filling with happy tears and her daughter clutched a small stuffed llama, named Judy, that Fernandes had given her when she broke her arm in September.

Mears recalled when he visited the family in the emergency room and sat with them, bringing Judy the llama, a light blue rosary he let Evie keep, and peace, she said.

"He's a good friend," said Mears, who is the assistant music director at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish and works as a teacher at the school. Fernandes was her boss and her priest since he began at the church in 2019.

Catholic schools: Inspired by Catholic education at Bishop Watterson, students find new ways to help others

“It’s so evident that God’s plan is unfolding right before our eyes,” Mears said of Fernandes' new assignment.

When she heard Fernandes was reassigned and would be the next bishop of Columbus, she was “personally devastated, but very hopeful for the church.”

She said at St. Ignatius, there’s a saying: “Go set the world on fire.”

“That’s what he’ll do,” she said. “I know he will set this whole diocese on fire in love for the Lord.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aShA_0fwEDzXe00

dking@dispatch.com

@DanaeKing

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 'God's plan': Fernandes takes over Columbus Diocese with ceremony at Westerville parish

Comments / 2

Related
10TV

New Bishop for Catholic Diocese of Columbus installed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Diocese of Columbus has a new Bishop. Father Earl Fernandes was ordained and installed as the new leader for Columbus Tuesday afternoon at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville. On April 2, Pope Francis announced Fernandes' appointment as the 13th bishop for Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Alive

So long, and thanks for all the fish

It’s a strange and privileged thing to be a movie critic, a fact that has never escaped me in the two decades I’ve had this strange privilege. Everyone’s a critic, they say, but I know that’s not true. It wasn’t exactly a profession I could expect to pursue, even if my journalism major and film minor made this feel like my dream job. Because it was my dream job.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Westerville, OH
Society
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WDTN

Transgender athlete ban passed by Ohio House

Powell’s Save Women’s Sports Act, which passed as an amendment to House Bill 151, would ensure that no school, interscholastic conference or organization that regulates interscholastic athletics can allow biological males to compete in women’s sports.
OHIO STATE
ESPN

Disqualified for running in a hijab, Noor Alexandria Abukaram turned pain into action

Noor Alexandria Abukaram was disqualified for wearing her hijab at a track meet in 2019. The Ohio High School Athletic Association required a waiver to wear clothing for religious practices ahead of the race. Unfortunately, her former cross-country coach hadn't obtained a waiver. Initially, the incident left the then 16-year-old Abukaram feeling humiliated until she began sharing her story with others.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Pope Francis
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Columbus gang members who operated in southern Ohio sentenced to prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The last of the defendants to be convicted in a Columbus gang-related racketeering conspiracy was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 40 years in prison. According to Federal Authorities, the T&A Crips based out of Franklin County also operated in the Chillicothe and Portsmouth areas.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Ohio strawberry picking season is "berry" good

OBETZ, Ohio (WSYX) — Down a southwestern Franklin County gravel road, next to a barn, in a field, Allison Yoakam and her son Teddy are "berry" excited. "We wanted to pick some strawberries before they're all gone," she said. Some of the best, biggest, baddest, berries in central Ohio...
OBETZ, OH
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Experiences In Scenic Hocking Hills, Ohio

Hocking Hills is tucked away about an hour from downtown Columbus, Ohio, on the northern rim of the Appalachian region. Logan, Ohio, is the area’s municipal center, and the expansive Hocking Hills State Park is the outdoor adventure epicenter. On a recent press trip organized by Explore Hocking Hills, I got to see year-round activities like ziplining and repelling to fishing and kayaking.
LOGAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Catholic Priest#Church Service#Church Attendance#Catholic Education#Indian#Next Catholic#The Apostolic Nunciature
NBC4 Columbus

Man missing from southwest Columbus found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man who was reported missing from southwest Columbus has been found.   Edwin Lynn Reese, 74, was last seen at about 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, near Parkwick Drive and Georgesville Road.  Shortly after announcing Reese was missing, police confirmed he had been found.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Sydney
Country
India
NewsBreak
Religion
Columbus Alive

Food News: Hilton Columbus Downtown names chef; Linworth gets a new restaurant

Argentine chef Sebastian La Rocca has been named executive chef of restaurants at Hilton Columbus Downtown, where he will run its three new dining concepts: the wood-burning grill at Fyr, the rooftop lounge Stories on High and Spark on the lobby level. Most recently, La Rocca has been the chef-owner of the Eat Gastro Group in Costa Rica. Chef La Rocca, who is relocating to Columbus for the opportunity, has worked alongside distinguished chefs such as Jamie Oliver and Michel Roux. La Rocca has also hosted the popular TV cooking show in Costa Rica, titled “Sabores,” which explores Latin American cuisine.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County meat-packing businesses benefit from state grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional state support Wednesday to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy