Marshall fire victims ask state leaders to help waive use taxes

By Carol McKinley carol.mckinley@gazette.com
 2 days ago
Tawnya Somauroo's home in Louisville. She says use taxes will add as much as $30,000 to the cost of rebuilding her home. She's asking the city, county, state and RTD to waive these fees.  Tawnya Somauroo

Two volunteer groups representing Marshall fire victims looking to rebuild are asking state representatives to help them waive use taxes that in some cases amount to tens of thousands of dollars in fees they say they’ve already paid and should not have to shell out a second time.

“We’re not building new homes. We’re rebuilding our old houses,” said Marshall Together spokesperson Tawnya Somaroo.

By law, a municipality could not waive the fee but could rebate the money, which generally is collected as part of a permit fee.

Other victims of natural disasters in other states have told Marshall Together and Superior Rising that it’s not unheard of to waive the fee.

Somaroo said the two local groups met last week with a group called "After the Fire," composed of victims of fires in Northern California and Oregon.

“They told us that most jurisdictions in their areas waived their fees, and we’re hoping we can do the same,” said Somaroo.

Use taxes are collected by the city, county and state one lives in, plus RTD fees. For Somaroo, those use taxes will add up to at least $30,000 on top of what it takes to rebuild her Louisville home. She says most people are already underinsured, and these extra fees add to the problem.

Somauroo's home before the Marshall Fire Tawnya Somauroo

“For most entities, this is money they weren’t counting on,” said Somaroo.

According to the state Department of Insurance, 92% of Marshall fire victims were underinsured.

Superior waived its use taxes for fire-impacted residents not long after Colorado’s most devastating wildfire swept through Boulder County on Dec. 30.

