ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State recruiting snapshot: 3-star offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh

By Andrew Harbaugh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Osor6_0fwEDPxc00

James Franklin has always done a great job of recruiting from his local pipeline states but Virginia seems to be a hotbed. This year especially with so many players coming from the state just south of Pennsylvania. The latest to commit though? Offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh . He is an absolute mountain of a young man.

Coming out of Virginia, expectations should be high for Donkoh despite the three-star grade by 247Sports. His rare size for his age shows he still has some growing to do not physically but technically. That is where James Franklin and his staff step in. If they can get Donkoh coached up and cleaned up technically then we may be looking at a monster of an offensive tackle.

Until then though, get to know the proud young man as he gets ready to complete his last year of high school before heading to Happy Valley in 2023.

Recruiting Profile

https://twitter.com/donkoh_anthony/status/1468721862796587012 Hometown: Aldie, VA Height: 6′-5″ Weight: 310 lbs.

247Sports Composite Ranking

https://twitter.com/donkoh_anthony/status/1490829236294516737 [3-star] [50th ranked offensive tackle] [13th ranked recruit in Virginia]

High School Athletic Career

https://twitter.com/donkoh_anthony/status/1528852719213199360 High School Sports: Football and Basketball

Recruiting Announcement

https://twitter.com/donkoh_anthony/status/1487176173293604871

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY

Football announces defensive back addition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (June 1, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Wesley McCormick, a 6-foot, 199-pound, fifth-year senior defensive back from Germantown, Maryland, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from James Madison University. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAJ

Smith Transport in Roaring Spring sold for over $170M

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heartland Express announced Wednesday that they acquired 100 percent of the equity of dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport and related entities (“Smith”). It’s reported Heartland Express is one of North America’s largest and most profitable truckload transportation companies. Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland Express Michael Gerdin said the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
City
State College, PA
City
Aldie, VA
State
Virginia State
State College, PA
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
marthastewart.com

Rain on This Couple's Wedding Day Changed Their Outdoor Ceremony Plans in Virginia—for the Better

Leyla and Bryce had both recently moved to Maryland when, at the urging of several friends and family members, they each created an account on Bumble. "We downloaded Bumble the same weekend, matched on a Sunday, went out on our first date that following week, and the rest is history," says Leyla. "Our first date was at the Owl Bar in Baltimore where we had Moscow mules and bonded over our similar taste in music. We then headed to a concert down by the waterfront in Baltimore." When Bryce popped the question at the couple's home in March 2019, he included Moscow mules alongside the ring—"a nod to our first date," says Leyla.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
NBC Washington

High School in Sterling, Virginia, Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Editor's Note: A teen was arrested and charged in the bomb threat, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. Here's our latest coverage. Students at Potomac Falls High School in Sterling, Virginia, evacuated early Wednesday afternoon after officials say they received a written bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution,...
STERLING, VA
popville.com

“Below Deck in DC?”

“Spotted at the Georgetown waterfront this morning (Saturday)! I asked the people on deck if the show was being filmed here and he said he couldn’t confirm or deny!”. Vibrant New Metro-Accessible Apartments at The Remy. PoP Sponsor Today at 1:15pm. Vibrant new metro-accessible apartments: 2-bedrooms from the $2,400s...
GEORGETOWN, DC
13newsnow.com

VOTER GUIDE | Virginia voters head to the polls June 21

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginians will head to the polls June 21, ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, to elect their party’s nominees for U.S. congressional seats, as well as the Manassas City Council. Democrats are holding one primary for the 8th congressional district, as well as for the Manassas City Council. Republicans are having a primary for congressional districts 2, 3, 6 and 7.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lidl Opens New Store in McLean, Bringing Store Count to 34 in Virginia

Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Va.-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, held a grand opening June 1 for its new store in McLean, Va.—bringing its store count to 34 in the Old Dominion State. Lidl said it invested $10 million in the new store at 1330 Chain Bridge Road....
staffordsheriff.com

Successful Steak Out on Eskimo Hill Road

Firearms training for the Law Enforcement Basic Academy at the firing range on Eskimo Hill Road was interrupted by a cow who wandered onto the property. In other news, the Sheriff’s Office Cookout has been rescheduled to tomorrow and will now feature hamburgers and steaks instead of hot dogs. Just kidding, the last line was a lot of bull.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Valley Health System welcomes new trustees, board leadership

The Valley Health System Board of Trustees has welcomed three new members, named new officers, and recognized two retiring trustees for their long and dedicated tenure. Changes approved by the Valley Health Corporation at its May meeting took effect June 1. Joining the now-16-member Board are three professionals who bring...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxrtv.com

Remains of Virginia woman recovered from the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 48 hours after two women went missing on Memorial Day when a group of people went over Bosher’s Dam on the James River, the remains of 23-year-old Lauren Winstead were recovered. Henrico Police say her body was located around 1:30 p.m. on...
RICHMOND, VA
Sentinel

Students’ Requests for Grade Adjustments Frustrate Teachers

As marking periods come to a close, it’s not uncommon for desperate students to reach out to teachers to appeal a test result or ask for a one to two percentage bump up to the next letter grade. But at the end of the most recent quarter, teachers were overwhelmed by the sheer number of students coming to ask for help.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Celebration of Life for Mr. William Allen, a Teacher at Wood Middle School for 52 Years, Who Passed Away Earlier This Month

A celebration of life for longtime MCPS physical education teacher, Mr. William S. Allen, will be held at Earle B Wood Middle School on Saturday, June 11th from 1pm until 3pm. Mr. Allen was a physical education teacher at Wood Middle School for 52 years before retiring last June. He passed away on Friday, May 20th at the age of 76.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Morgan Messenger

Accident on Martinsburg Road claims driver

A single-vehicle accident in the 8000 block of Martinsburg Road was fatal for the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle on Thursday morning, June 2. According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, 911 was alerted to the accident at 8:05 a.m. Lt. Seth Place responded to the scene. His preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Honda heading eastbound ran off the edge of Martinsburg Road and struck a power pole. Sheriff Bohrer said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, said police.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy