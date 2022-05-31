Penn State recruiting snapshot: 3-star offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh

James Franklin has always done a great job of recruiting from his local pipeline states but Virginia seems to be a hotbed. This year especially with so many players coming from the state just south of Pennsylvania. The latest to commit though? Offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh . He is an absolute mountain of a young man.

Coming out of Virginia, expectations should be high for Donkoh despite the three-star grade by 247Sports. His rare size for his age shows he still has some growing to do not physically but technically. That is where James Franklin and his staff step in. If they can get Donkoh coached up and cleaned up technically then we may be looking at a monster of an offensive tackle.

Until then though, get to know the proud young man as he gets ready to complete his last year of high school before heading to Happy Valley in 2023.

Recruiting Profile

https://twitter.com/donkoh_anthony/status/1468721862796587012 Hometown: Aldie, VA Height: 6′-5″ Weight: 310 lbs.

247Sports Composite Ranking

https://twitter.com/donkoh_anthony/status/1490829236294516737 [3-star] [50th ranked offensive tackle] [13th ranked recruit in Virginia]

High School Athletic Career

https://twitter.com/donkoh_anthony/status/1528852719213199360 High School Sports: Football and Basketball

Recruiting Announcement

https://twitter.com/donkoh_anthony/status/1487176173293604871

1

1